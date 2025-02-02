Yup, I had an idea. Why not use the format of 8Q as a jumping off point for exploring and trouble shooting your use of Substack? I couldn’t think of a reason why not, so here it is, the announcement, it’s happening.

8Q - The workshop

This is your chance to interrogate your use of the platform, bring what’s tricky and share what works. You all know the questions but we’re going to answer them live in class.

Come along, bring your Substack dreams and nightmares, your ambitions and learning curves. This is your chance to answer 8 Questions.

book tickets