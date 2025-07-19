Wendy Varley was features editor of UK magazine, Just Seventeen, during the publishing boom years of the mid-1980s, then wrote about about parenting and education, before moving into web-editing. Her Substack, Wendy’s World, covers memoir, history, family life and the arts.

1. Why Substack?

I was a Substack reader years before I started my own, subscribing to just a couple of newsletters at first. Lucy Sweet first drew me here with her hilarious Lucyverse reviews of snacks and random tat.

My interests are broad. When I saw what a feast of writing is here and subscribed to more people, I thought, Aha! This is where I belong!

The initial spark came when I looked back at a diary from 1979 from when I took a gap year to work as a Community Service Volunteer at Netherne, a psychiatric hospital in Surrey which pioneered art therapy. I was curious to see if I could find out more about Rolanda Polonsky, a diagnosed schizophrenic and amazing sculptor I’d met there. She’d been there decades and was rumoured to be a Russian princess. Her story turned out to be extraordinary and I wrote about her in my first piece. Since then, I’ve published nearly every week.

Some of my readers might know me in real life; they loyally open an email once a week and have no interest in the app (Hi, Judith!). Others will have found me through the Substack app and might live on the other side of the world. I like that people can choose different access routes and that it works for readers as well as writers.

2. How long did it take you to find your groove?

A couple of weeks in, I found the brilliant US-based memoirist Abigail Thomas. Her Substack, like her books, is full of gem-like vignettes. She is in her mid-80s, constantly curious, and asked me what was in the jar of odds and ends that I use as the image for my Substack, Wendy’s World. Her prompt meant I opened the jar, both literally and metaphorically.

Many of my posts have been inspired by items I saved from my parents’ house after they died in 2021. My mum was a hoarder and had squirreled away all kinds of bizarre things from hers and dad’s families over the years. Finding my nana’s quinine pessaries led me to write a potted history of contraception.

I say in my tag line that I write about ‘arts, books, history, life!’ The emphasis is firmly on ‘life’, though without a Memoir category on Substack I’m never sure how to categorise it.

I’ve been thrilled by how many (60+) writers have recommended me to their readers during my first year on Substack. Most of the readers who came to me through that route have stuck with me. I’m hugely grateful.

3. How has it changed you?

I’m writing again, that’s the main thing! I started out as a magazine journalist and features editor and was used to writing to a deadline but had switched to dry web copy-editing for more job security. Work and family life had got in the way of creative writing for decades. I’d lost confidence. Publishing on Substack, I realised I had stories to tell that people wanted to read. It was a revelation! It’s like a daisy chain, one thing leads into the next.

I’m a voracious reader and love to read others’ work on Substack. It’s the best writers’ and readers’ group in the world!

4. What mistakes have you made?

At one point I was subscribing to too many Substacks. I’m a completist and felt bad if I couldn’t keep up. It was encroaching on writing time and also spoiling my reading experience. I’ve had to be more selective. But that reminds me how it is for other people. We all have lives!

5. To pay or not to pay?

In theory, I’m all for paying for writing, and I appreciate Substack having a model that allows writers to be paid direct. I pay for a number of Substacks. With some, there’s a community I want to be part of where part of the offer is paywalled, for example Sam Baker’s The Shift, which is essentially a one-woman magazine, with fascinating guests. She works her socks off. Or it’s for published but struggling writers whose work I love and I want to show support (for instance Camilla Grudova – such a unique voice). Or it’s for writers who are finding their way back in after a long break, or for whom Substack might be the first time they’ve written, but their words really resonate.

I’d like to pay for more, but there’s a limit to what I can afford.

I turned payments on for Wendy’s World, but so far everything is free to read. I’m delighted when someone takes the paid option to show appreciation.

Now I’ve been publishing for more than a year, I’m mulling over whether I should paywall some past posts, especially the more personal ones. I have a couple of reservations about that, though. Readers leave thoughtful comments, which turn into a conversation, and if I were to retrospectively paywall a piece, it would also lock away their comments, and that seems a shame.

Also, some of the essays have taken on a life of their own, which wouldn’t have happened if they’d been paywalled. For instance, in 'Champagne. Unopened. 1945.' I wrote about my dad’s only cousin, Gordon (Flt Lt A G Richardson), a Spitfire pilot who died towards the end of WWII when his plane was shot down. I assumed I was the only remaining “keeper” of Gordon’s story. But somehow my piece on him found its way to a Dutch historian who lives near where Gordon’s plane crashed. He had independently been researching Gordon’s history and assumed he was the only one who knew anything of the young man who had sacrificed his life. We are swapping notes and filling in more pieces of the jigsaw. What are the chances? It gave me goosebumps.

6. What artistic and technical choices have you made?

I like illustrations to be relevant and eye-catching and usually take a photo if there’s nothing obvious in my archives. I never resort to an AI image. Having a magazine background helps me with picture choices and with headlines. I’m very aware that what pops up on Substack Notes will determine whether or not a potential new reader will click through.

I haven’t turned on Substack Chat. I prefer readers to comment on my pieces. I don’t have any intention to “go live” with video, either. That’s not my forte!

I’m not keen on aggressive marketing, so I’ve turned off a lot of the prompts Substack offers to boost growth. But I’ve steadily picked up readers anyway. I hope I’m not shooting myself in the foot by going with the low key approach.

7. What’s been the effect on your writing?

I’m far more focused. Whether I’m collating a piece from research or diary entries, or writing something from scratch, I’ve regained a sense of purpose. No-one else is telling me I have to publish on Wednesday, but that’s my goal. Sometimes I’m still agonising on Tuesday evening about whether it will work, but I stick at it.

I’ve realised I should trust my instincts and write what I want to write. There have been times I’ve wondered whether anyone but me will be interested in a piece, and it’s ended up one of my most popular.

8. In it for the long haul?

I have a file full of ideas and prompts, and I am constantly curious about the world, so yes! It feels part of my life now.

.