1. Why Substack?

As traditional publishing becomes increasingly risk-averse, Substack allows another way to get my work in front of readers. Since Substack doesn’t rely on an algorithmic feed I can publish something knowing that anyone who wants to read it will be able to do so. And of course the platform also allows payment, for those that want that bit more. The author is in control.

2. How long did it take you to find your groove?

It’s been incremental, so it’s hard to say. I activated the paid tier about two years ago, when I first felt I was finding my feet. But it’s been a constant process of iteration since then. That’s one of the things I love about it – it’s easy to experiment.

3. How has it changed you?

The community aspects are great. I have some regular commenters and a few people who regularly attend my monthly online writing group, so there are names I know and faces I recognise. That’s really great. It feels like a little community, and very mutually supportive.

4. What mistakes have you made?

I’m English, so I find it hard to ask for money. I could’ve turned on Paid a little earlier. I still struggle sometimes with knowing what to paywall and what to put out for free.

5. To pay or not to pay?

I think of Substack like a magazine. If there are decent articles that inspire and provoke, or are fascinating and well researched, then people should expect to pay, just as they would for a magazine.

6. What artistic and technical choices have you made

I was overthinking things before. Worried about whether things were ‘on-brand’. Now I’ve just decided to write whatever I find interesting. The only proviso is, it needs to be truthful and authentic. For example, I wrote about the death of my beloved dog. I never would’ve done that before, and I certainly wouldn’t have known how to get it out in front of people so they could read it. But writing it was cathartic and lots of people have commented that the piece resonated with them. Basically, I’ve stopped self-censoring.

7. What’s been the effect on your writing?

As above, really. It’s freed me to write whatever I want

8. In it for the long haul?

Yep. I love it. It’s also opened up myriad opportunities to foster a creative and supportive community of writers and readers. I love being able to publish and connect on Substack and can’t wait to take my publication in some exciting new directions as the platform develops and grows.

Thank you SJ Watson for joining the conversation.

