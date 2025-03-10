sam baker is the creator of the hit podcast The Shift with Sam Baker and substack of the same name. In her previous life she was editor in chief of several British magazines including Cosmopolitan, Red, Just 17 and Company, and co-founder of the women’s mobile platform The Pool. She has written for the guardian, Times, Sunday Times, Telegraph, You magazine, Elle and Harpers Bazaar, has interviewed a wide range of authors, politicians and celebrities, and has written five novels and one memoir/manifesto, The Shift - how I lost and found myself after 40 and you can too .

1. Why Substack?

After The Shift podcast took off it rapidly became clear there was a voracious appetite for more Shift adjacent content and community. I had tons of ideas I wanted to test out and nowhere to put them. I tried a couple of other platforms first but none combined Substack’s user friendly CMS (you really have no idea how important that is until you use one that simply doesn’t work!) with the community friendly tools that I wanted. There are things I don’t love about substack, of course, but using it is a joy.

2. How long did it take you to find your groove?

I’m not sure I have yet, it keeps evolving. But I’d already learnt the importance of regularity, so your subscriber knows exactly what they can expect and when, and always delivering what you promise. from the get-go I set a regular weekly schedule in place, with different things always happening on a particular day, including the podcast, and I always adhere to it, unless there’s a really good reason.

3. How has it changed you?

I’m not sure it’s changed me but It’s definitely given me confidence in my own voice. (Which might sound crazy at my great age, but there you go.) And it’s helped me realise what it is I love about my job - and am good at - and what I’m not. Fundamentally I’m an editor first and foremost and that’s what I try to bring to The Shift - have you seen this great thing? - so maybe rather than change me it’s consolidated me.

4. What mistakes have you made?

Oh god, probably loads. I think the main thing I’ve learnt is not to try to chase the last thing I wrote that went viral. And not to take it too personally when people unsubscribe. I’ve had people tell me my content is too samey or not samey enough, or that they want more of the one thing that brought them in. Initially I tried to listen to them, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time, that way madness lies. Now, if I think it’s interesting, that’s usually enough.

5. To pay or not to pay?

Why did this question make me feel instantly defensive? (We know why - women, asking for money? Nasty! Pushy! Etc.) Including the podcast, The Shift now makes up about 3/4 of my full time job, sometimes more. I started the newsletter and community as added value for people who love the podcast so not charging was never part of the plan. I do one free essay and one free ‘links and recs’ round up a month, and the podcast is always free. I will never put it behind a paywall, accessibility is key. The whole point is for everyone to be able to hear those older women’s voices and experiences. The rest - two weekly posts, bookclub, book giveaways, chat, long form interviews etc, are paywalled.

6. What artistic and technical choices have you made?

I’m not sure I think of it as artistic so much as editorial and I suppose I’m making choices every week, if not every day. Technically the biggest choice was to move to substack in the first place. Never looked back! I’m still testing what works with chat. I enjoyed the live I did with Clover Stroud but I’m not a huge fan of video, I’m an audio girl. (Plus the push to endless video is one of the reasons I eased off Instagram…) I use notes - I find it important for discoverability - but I don’t love it. It makes me feel the way all social media does - overwhelmed and tense, like I’m always on the cusp of not being good enough.

7. What's been the effect on your writing?

Like I said earlier it’s made me more confident in my tone of voice but I think the crucial thing is it’s made me more comfortable with the fact that sometimes you have to find your way. As a journalist I’m used to writing to deadline and often quite formulaically (is that how you spell it). I kind of used to consider several drafts as a bit of a failure (or worse, a waste of time, I was always one for a quick fix!) now I see the benefit of that. Sometimes. I wouldn’t go so far as to say I’ve fallen back in love with writing - I still find it hard. I think I’m more of a natural editor than writer. - and I often press send with a very real trepidation that you’re all going to think it’s shit, but I’m learning to love the process of getting to the finished product. (Which, to my mind is when it goes full circle to readers comments.) If that makes sense.

8. In it for the long haul?

Yep. I started the podcast with six episodes and it was so popular that now I’ve done more than 200. That said, who knows what the long haul looks like any more?!