Laura Pashby Laura is a fog-loving writer and photographer who works part time in a lovely indie bookshop. She lives in the English Cotswolds countryside with her husband and three sons, where she walks the woods and hills with her camera. Her book, Chasing Fog was described by the Times Literary Supplement as ‘beautiful and haunting’. Laura’s Substack ‘Small Stories’ —a search for magic and meaning in the form of letters from her writing desk—was a Substack Featured Publication 2023. You’ll find her on Instagram @circleofpines and on her website www.laurapashby.com

1. Why Substack?

I first came to Substack in 2022 because I listened to an episode of my friend,

(Tasker)’s podcast where she explained how brilliant it was. Sara is the internet queen so I knew I could trust her, and when I got here, I found it was everything I had loved about blogging in the early 2000’s (I had a knitting blog back then!) but better. I was hooked.

2. How long did it take you to find your groove?

I think I might still be finding it?! But I do have a posting schedule now, and I’m always discovering more about what works best for my readers. For example, I really like the feature where you can test different post titles –– I’m never not surprised by which is the most popular title, so I clearly have a lot more to learn.

3. How has it changed you?

To me, Substack feels like a community of writers, as well as of readers, and I find that really exciting. I’ve connected with some brilliant people here, and I know that I can always find something interesting to read. I think it’s helped me to fall back in love with writing personal essays, and that in turn alters the way I move through my days –– I see everyday moments with a writer’s eye.

4. What mistakes have you made?

I’m figuring it all out as I go, so if something doesn’t work I try to pivot. At the start, I offered a couple of short seasonal e-courses for paid subscribers, but I soon realised that this wasn’t how I wanted to use Substack.

5. To pay or not to pay?

I do have a paid option, which is where I tend to share more personal pieces, or expand in more depth. For example, my monthly Love Lists — the essay is free to read, but my recommendations of things I’ve read and loved that month are just for paid subscribers. I put a lot of time, thought and honesty into those lists, and I hope that comes through.

6. What artistic and technical choices have you made?

Visually, I’ve tried to keep things relatively simple. I use my own images for all my posts, and I like Substack’s uncluttered look. I have several ongoing series (Love Lists, The Feeling of Writing a Book, Postcards…) which helps me keep my posts organised.

7. What’s been the effect on your writing?

I find that the discipline of publishing a weekly post (for paid subscribers) has kept me writing when I might otherwise not have done so. I like the creative constraints of the personal essay –– I found Summer Brennan’s Essay Series instructive when I first started writing here. Sometimes, writing for Substack does take up time that would otherwise be spent working on my next book –– which can leave me feeling pressured –– but mostly I find that the more I write, the more I am inspired to write.

8. In it for the long haul?

Yes! There will always be more stories…