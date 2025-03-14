Emma Nelson is a memoir and nonfiction ghostwriter working remotely from around the world. A Baylor University graduate and historical fiction author, Emma works with public speakers, comedians, and entrepreneurs who want to leave their legacy with a top-tier book. She specializes in helping her clients grow their businesses by harnessing the intellectual and social power of book publication.

1. Why Substack?

I first heard about Substack from my father - the man I look up to most in the world. He urged me to start a newsletter, insisting that I’d thrive on such an authentic writing platform. I was dubious at first, but I quickly discovered how right he was! I’ve established a solid community here and developed my own style by writing consistently on Substack.

I primarily write on Substack for two reasons. First, I’m committed to fostering the wonderful writer friendships I’ve made here. Second, I have valuable advice to share for those hoping to make a living off of freelance writing or ghostwriting. I’ve seen firsthand how freeing it is to ghostwrite for a living, and I want to share that freedom with other passionate writers.

2. How long did it take you to find your groove?

I posted pretty sporadically for the first few months on Substack. My newsletter was initially just a passion project: a place to share my short stories and random reflections. After a short break from the platform, I decided to start treating my newsletter as an integral part of my writing business. I rebranded my newsletter and committed to posting twice weekly, sharing freelancing tips on Mondays and reflective articles on Fridays. I’ve stuck to this amount of content production since, although biweekly I now replace Friday articles with Wednesday podcast episodes.

3. How has it changed you?

Substack has changed me more than anticipated! While on the platform, I’ve developed a consistent writing pattern, established valuable contacts in the writing and publishing worlds, and improved the quality of my writing. I’ve also become more adept at marketing, which was a welcome - albeit unexpected - benefit of communicating on Substack.

4. What mistakes have you made?

Initially, I had very little direction for my newsletter. I’m not sure whether to call that a “mistake,” as it was good practice and provided an outlet for my creativity while I was still working an 8 to 5 job. But the lack of direction and consistently certainly hindered the growth of my publication.

On the flip side, when I centred my newsletter on providing tips and resources for freelancers, my writing became much more educational than my early work. The 180 shift in content likely struck some of my early subscribers as disingenuous or confusing. I wish I would’ve communicated the change more clearly and explained my sincere commitment to educating freelancers.

5. To pay or not to pay?

While I don’t believe there is anything wrong with requesting payment for one’s work, I also know that new freelancers are often dubious or unable to pay for advice. To balance this interest with the extensive time and energy I pour into my newsletter, I provide a mixture of paid and free content. The majority of my main page posts are free, with the occasional Monday post paywalled. My Wednesday biweekly podcast and accompanying text posts are for paid subscribers only. I made this decision because The Ghost Host podcast takes much longer to prepare than my other posts. In it, I provide weekly job opportunities for freelancers, free resources, and a detailed response to a question submitted directly from subscribers.

I want the community at The Ghost Post to continue growing, regardless of whether paid subscriptions rise to match that. Accordingly, the Chat is free for all subscribers, and I use it regularly to check in on everyone’s progress and to facilitate discussion.

6. What artistic and technical choices have you made?

I give myself the artistic freedom to say whatever’s on my mind on Notes and in my biweekly Friday posts. When my Substack became education focused, I didn’t want to lose the artistic fun of sharing short stories and thought-provoking articles on my page. I’m committed to authenticity on Notes and sprinkling in some fun through my biweekly Friday posts and in the Chat.

Adding my paid-only podcast was a technical choice. I pour a lot of time into my newsletter, so I want to provide extra value that encourages paid subscriptions. I’ll always write, but without any paid subscriptions, it’s much harder to rationalize working on educational content. I could spend my extra work time on other creative projects, but helping freelancers find freedom in the writing life is really close to my heart.

I also apply Substack features that make it easier for readers to follow my posts, such as headers, dividers, links to previous posts, etc. It took me an embarrassingly long time to figure out how to use these features, but now I take full advantage of them. I used to voice record all of my posts, but I found that subscribers were listening to the recordings far less than I thought. As of now, the podcast and most of the archived posts are recorded, but some of my newer main page posts do not have voice overs.

7. What’s been the effect on your writing?

While my writing has certainly improved from consistent practice, I’ve also learned a ton about my craft from other writers on Substack! Receiving feedback from others and perusing my peers’ work has proved invaluable to my growth as a writer. My writing is clearer as a result; I’m better able to discern when to be concise and when to employ more complex language. Of course, I’ll always be learning! I will never be a “perfect” writer, but it sure is fun to look back at something I wrote a year ago and feel a sense of accomplishment at how much I’ve grown. I’m grateful to Substack for that.

8. In it for the long haul?

Certainly! Barring extenuating circumstances, I anticipate continuing on Substack for a long time. I love the platform and I’m so grateful for the relationships I’ve made here. Onwards and upwards!