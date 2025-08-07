Elizabeth Gilbert is the author of ten books of fiction and nonfiction — most famously her 2006 memoir EAT PRAY LOVE , which chronicled the year she spent traveling the world after a shattering divorce, and BIG MAGIC: Creative Living Beyond Fear , which encourages people to lead braver, more authentic lives, and to recapture our inherent creativity. Her new memoir, ALL THE WAY TO THE RIVER , will be published in September 2025.

She is the founder of both Letters From Love ( which you’re reading! ) and the Onward Book Club , a space created to promote and celebrate the work of Black female authors with live conversations on Instagram . And her first TED talk, Your Elusive Creative Genius, was delivered in 2009 and remains among the most popular talks in TED’s history.

She is a lifelong traveler and spiritual seeker.

More than anything else, she just wants everyone to have a nice time.

1. Why Substack?

Like many of us, I was looking for a way to escape traditional social media. (also, isn’t it weird, that social media has been around long enough that we now call it “traditional”?) I wanted to find a way to communicate with an online community without running into the sticky traps and attacks that are increasingly common in other formats. I also had this spiritual practice that I wanted to teach to people, of writing themselves letters from unconditional love, and it seemed like Substack might be a good, safe place to do that.

2. How long did it take you to find your groove?

Thanks to the partnership that I have on Substack with my dear friend Margaret Cordi (we went to college together 35 years ago; she got me my first job in journalism 30 years ago; we are like family at this point) finding a groove was not difficult. She was the one who sat down and figured out exactly how to create and use letter on Substack, and she continues to be the person who puts the content together every week in such a beautiful way. I write the stuff and gather the poems and pictures that are also part of the newsletter; she presents it. This has been our division of labor from the beginning and it is still how we do it today.

3. How has it changed you?

The newsletter has brought me into the closest communion I’ve ever had with my readers. Because they are sharing their writing in the same space as me, it has created a real sense of community and kindness. It has also restored a certain amount of my faith in humanity to see that in two years on this platform, there has not been a single bit of bullying or abuse or trolling in the comments. I always tell people that our little community is the kindest corner of the Internet and it might actually be so!

4. What mistakes have you made?

I only wish I’d started sooner!

5. To pay or not to pay?

I’ve got two levels of the newsletter. Above the paywall, I share absolutely everything that I create, and for free. Behind the paywall, I share the writing that our special guests create (we have a new special guest each week) — because the work that I’m asking people to do is so deeply vulnerable that I don’t want to throw it out there into the general population where it might be harmed or judged. I also keep the ability to comment behind the paywall. I was told at the very beginning of my Substack journey that people do not pay to hate — and that has turned out to be the case. We keep the fee as low as we can (less than a dollar a week) and the structure seems to work really well for everybody. I use the money to pay Margaret for her work on the newsletter and the rest of it goes to charities. Which just try to keep the circle of generosity going around here!

6. What artistic and technical choices have you made?

The decision that Margaret and I made is that the newsletter will have exactly the same format every week, and it will come out at exactly the same time every Sunday. In a world that is so full of uncertainty, we wanted to create something that would feel secure, stable, and consistent to our readers. So the format is: a little bit of a written introduction; a video of me reading a letter that I wrote myself that week from the spirit of unconditional love; the introduction of a special guest who will share their own letter from unconditional love; a piece of art; a poem; and always a photo of my dog Pepita (who is the mascot of the enterprise.) We never vary from this formula, so people will know exactly what they are getting every week. I also make an effort to respond to every single person who comments, so people can feel seen and loved.

7. What’s been the effect on your writing?

My Substack is a place of respite for me — a soothing community where communication is love and friendship-based, and safety is upheld. It’s a place where I go that I can be my full self, and I hope others can, too. It’s not so much a writing exercise for me as it is a spiritual exploration. It’s been good for my soul.

8. In it for the long haul?

That’s the plan!





