Why Substack?



I weighed the cost against the features available. With most newsletter services a paid tier is required based upon the volume of emails sent, and they do nothing to help build an audience. With Substack, they've done just about everything in their power to connect those on the platform with one another. While I was not initially pulled into a large fiction community, I subscribed to a few fiction authors demonstrating what was possible on the platform and I learned from their example. That would have been harder elsewhere.



How long did it take you to find your groove?



At least 4-6 months. I started writing a creative newsletter, mostly non-fiction, to a small audience of around 30 subscribers that followed over from an art Instagram. But fiction is ultimately where I wanted to be, so I made a pivot. My focus became writing speculative short stories so that I could self-publish a collection, which I accomplished in 2023. I suspect it takes most serious writers at least 6-12 months to find solid ground.



How has it changed you?



It developed a sense of urgency with my writing, I got instant feedback from readers, and it connected me with some very talented writers who were able to provide useful advice and critiques. It got me into the mindset of becoming a fiction author, something I had only considered with a passing fancy. Finding a fiction community has been overwhelmingly positive on Substack. It doesn't operate like social media, even though Notes is a social media component. The vast majority of the authors present are interested in celebrating each other's successes.



What mistakes have you made?



I can't say I've made any mistakes. However, there are areas where I still need to improve. I wish that I had the foresight to create a coherent brand or theme with my images. Maintaining consistency with the writing and presentation is important, even if that means the presentation is embracing chaos and self-discovery. When people visit, they should immediately get a sense of genre and focus. I've struggled with that. People know now that I write science fiction and fantasy. It's more obvious.



To pay or not to pay?



I've done both and talked to lots of authors who have gone paid. You won't make a full-time living on Substack writing fiction, not unless you're already established. The money makers are writing about writing, the process and the industry, and also have side gigs or full time jobs. It's the reality of writing fiction online, and not a reflection of Substack. The same is true of writing on Patreon, or any other platform that allows the collection of payments. I could go on for hours about this topic, but if you're coming to Substack because you think it's your golden ticket, it's time to reevaluate. Substack helps build an audience of faithful readers by providing the necessary tools. The rest is up to you.



What artistic and technical choices have you made?



I won't post more than once a week, especially writing fiction. Reading fiction is an immersive experience, which requires an investment in creative energies from the reader's perspective. That's not true of non-fiction. As a result, I try not to overdo it, and respect that subscribers have expectations. I also keep my fiction in the range of 1200-2500 words, which I've found to be the sweet spot for engagement. If I can craft a fantasy or science fiction short story around 1200 words, then it's typically received better than anything at 2500+. It's the nature of reading online. I try to embrace it.



What's been the effect on your writing?



I can only hope it's made me a better writer. It's definitely helped me understand the relationship dynamics of reader to writer. There's a trust dynamic, which is fragile on any given day, where people are letting me invade their inbox. I have to respect that while writing what is true to my voice and purpose.

