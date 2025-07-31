CAFÉ ANNE is a weekly newsletter with a focus on New York City that takes a fresh look at the everyday, delights in the absurd and profiles unusual folks who do things their way.

It is created and written by Brooklyn journalist Anne Kadet , former NYC business and trends columnist for the Wall Street Journal and NYC startups columnist for Crains’ New York Business.

1. Why Substack?

When I first launched my Substack, I'd have told you it was entirely because I wanted creative freedom—the opportunity to write whatever I pleased, in my own voice. Now I'd say it's also about the people on this platform. The readers are so sharp, funny and open-minded. I never worry about confusing or offending them. Writing for Substack feels like talking to a friend.

2. How long did it take you to find your groove?

Oh, right away! I knew for years prior to launching CAFÉ ANNE exactly what kind of reporting and writing I wanted to be doing, so I hit the ground running. My first issues included inspections of strange NYC sidewalk trash heaps, an account of the Naked Cowboy's morning routine and Beauty Tips from Nuns. It was all material that no mainstream outlet would ever publish (for good reason!), and it made me very, very happy.

It wasn't until I'd been publishing for a couple months, however, that I started doing the reporting the newsletter is perhaps best known for—talking to random people on the street in an effort to answer questions and solve mysteries. It may have been out of desperation. An interview fell through and I had to come up with something last-minute.

3. How has it changed you?

The lady writing the newsletter is a sort of persona—she's me, only more adventurous and willing to take a risk. She will go anywhere and approach anyone! But now that I've inhabited this character for 173 issues, it's become more a part of my real-life identity, which I quite like!

4. What mistakes have you made?

I still feel bad about an interview I did with an older man in Queens. He let me take his photo but asked me at the last minute not to run it. I ran it anyway.

These days, I never publish anything without approval from the source. This is considered bad journalism, but I just can't stand to see anyone feel hurt or betrayed by what I publish. My blog is supposed to be totally for fun, and hurting others is no fun at all.

5. To pay or not to pay?

The CAFÉ ANNE promise: no paywalls ever! Every word in every issue will always be free—for everybody!

If I started charging, the readers would effectively become customers, and I'd have to deliver a newsletter that meets their expectations. How is that any better than having a boss?

I'm grateful that 450 of my 17,000 subscribers have opted for a paid subscription even though they could read everything for free. I couldn't keep this newsletter going without their support!

6. What artistic and technical choices have you made?

I recently stopped using AI art to illustrate my stories. In the early days, it was fun to create AI illos for my newsletter because the output was so bad. My readers had a lot of fun pointing out the missing limbs, melting faces, weird misspellings, etc.

Those days are over. AI art is not funny anymore—it's just irritating. Fortunately, one of my readers, Lucy Stafford (a full-time legal advisor who paints on the side) volunteered to illustrate my newsletter for free every week! She's great, and I'm hoping to get more paid subscribers so I can start paying her.

7. What’s been the effect on your writing?

I just spent a little time re-reading some of the earliest issues so I could answer this question. Sad but true: my writing has changed very little. The only trend I can spot is that my stories are getting longer, which is not good! Maybe I need an editor after all.

8. In it for the long haul?

I'd like to say yes, because CAFÉ ANNE is by far my favorite thing I've ever done. But I've said that about previous gigs. Maybe in the long run, I'm bound for something even better!