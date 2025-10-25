Ann Richardson is 83 years old and writes primarily about ideas arising from being an older woman but throws the occasional story into the mix. Many moons ago, she worked as a freelance social researcher and writer and has published numerous books over her lifetime.

Ann has recently been shortlisted for an award for the most pro-ageing Substack by Advantages of Age .

1. Why Substack?

At the time I joined Substack in November 2022, I had already been writing regular posts on growing older for a popular online women’s magazine (sixtyandme.com with a reach of 500,000 women) for seven years. A friend told me about this new writing platform that looked interesting, so I thought, why not?

I had no idea what to expect, of course.

2. How long did it take you to find your groove?

I took to Substack like the proverbial duck to water. I named my Substack, “The Granny Who Stands on her Head” partly from laziness (it is the title of my most recent book) but mainly because it conveys someone old with a light-hearted air. I do indeed stand on my head and you can see me do so in a pinned post. And I do my best to avoid pomposity and have fun.

I decided from the outset that I would write fortnightly on the grounds that posts would pile up in readers’ in-boxes and a low frequency would be easier for them. In fact, at age 80 when I started, I often lack the energy to write and the fortnightly schedule turned out to be much easier for me.

My aim was always to write thoughtful posts but with a gentle sense of humour. I love to ruminate and explore ideas and I find a Substack post is the perfect medium for doing so. The occasional post tells a funny or poignant story (see, for instance, one on coping with the Substack bot or one on the kindness of strangers), but most are exploring my thoughts of one sort or another (see this on being old or this on the nature of ‘fun’). When I look back at early posts, I can see this pattern had been true from the outset.

3. How has it changed you?

Writing on Substack has changed me in a number of subtle ways. It has given me a wonderful sense of being part of a large community of similarly minded people, who read and comment on each other’s posts. Some have become digital friends (with whom I have email discussions outside Substack) and to date I have met two in real life. I recently wrote a post about this – I was not surprised that such people existed, but getting to know them has brought a new pleasure to my life. And it is so gratifying to get responses to my writing, instead of sending words out into a void.

My writing on this platform has also increased my understanding of myself, subscribing as I do to the view that we learn about ourselves through writing. Although my Substack is not highly successful by Substack’s own criteria (not reached 100 paying subscribers), its growth to over 2600 readers has been a source of enormous delight. This has increased and strengthened my self-confidence, which my husband suggests has made me even better looking – a totally unexpected side-effect! A Note on his remark went mildly viral (360 ‘likes’ at the time of writing).

I would add that the writing of a regular post has given my life an enhanced sense of purpose, a new canvas on which to develop, so often lacking in people of my age. The regular schedule has provided a framework for my week and the decisions about what to write – and how to express myself – are lurking constantly in my thoughts.

And finally, I must add that my recent nomination to the shortlist for an award for the best pro-Ageing Substack by Advantages of Age has been thrilling. I do love being old and I write frequently about the joys of being old, but I never imagined that I would be considered for an award for this activity.

4. What mistakes have you made?

I can’t think of any important mistakes. I would have liked to find Substack earlier, but I am not sure what real difference that would have made.

5. To pay or not to pay?

I opened up for paying subscribers (I refuse to call them paid subscribers, whatever Substack says, because it is the opposite of the truth) after one year. But I also decided to donate any income gained – never likely to be large enough to affect my family budget – to a good cause. I first chose a homeless shelter where my son works as a volunteer, and am currently in the process of changing this to a charity.

I do not do anything extra for paying subscribers. I encourage payment on the grounds that it gives me a buzz, that the money is going to a worthwhile cause and that this will help anyone paying to feel good with themselves. I am very grateful for the number who have chosen to do so but am always happy to find more.

6. What artistic and technical choices have you made?

When I started my Substack, I assumed it was a writing platform and put no effort into anything other than writing. At some point, I was advised that ‘people like shiny things’ and I should add pictures. And lo and behold, when I did so, my readership increased. It may have helped that my first picture was of a friend, then age 80, doing the splits, but I have included a picture with every post since and added pictures to some older posts.

More recently, I have started to record my posts. I thought this would be difficult but in fact I found it very easy and quickly realised it didn’t matter if I made the occasional error. In fact, talking allows me to make the occasional ‘aside’ that is not in the original post.

7. What’s been the effect on your writing?

I would like to think that my writing has improved as a result of giving it such regular exercise, but I have been writing all my life, so I would guess that any improvement is marginal.

My long professional life involved doing social research and writing reports and books on the results. In addition, in a freelance capacity, I was frequently hired expressly to write, for instance, to prepare the reports from a number of Committees of Inquiry. Of course, my writing on Substack is more journalistic than these more formal reports, but I always tried to inject humour even into research reports.

8. In it for the long haul?

Definitely, but at my age, I am not sure how long the long haul is. I hope to keep writing until I fall off my perch – or lose my marbles – and hope someone tells me then. It would be sad if no one noticed.