Andrew Boryga is a Bronx, New York born and raised writer who now lives in sunny Miami, Florida with his wife, two little kids, and cute dog. His debut novel Victim (Doubleday March 2024), a satire of virtue signalling and tear-jerking trauma plots, asks what real diversity looks like. He writes Dwell .

1. Why Substack?

Ever since I first became aware of Substack a few years back, I was interested in the idea of having my own newsletter. After working as a print and online journalist for over a decade, I loved the idea of connecting a bit more directly with an audience, and having total control over a story and elements like the headline, framing, lead photo, and so on. I figured starting a newsletter here would be a cool way for me to write some interesting things outside the purview of a mainstream publication, and develop a little community of people who might enjoy it.

The biggest thing stopping me from making one earlier than I did (I launched Dwell in February of 2023) was that I didn’t have a clue what to focus it on for a while. I didn’t want to have a newsletter where I just shared my pithy thoughts. I wanted it to be focused on some sort of theme at the very least.

Not long after I signed the contract to publish my debut novel, Victim, in the Spring of 2022, I finally felt like I had a good idea: Write a newsletter chronicling my journey to becoming a published author, and attempt to crystallize some of the lessons I’ve learned in the 10-year process of drafting and finally selling the novel.

2. How long did it take you to find your groove?

Not all that long to be honest. My first post, which was about how becoming a father actually made me a better writer, is one of my most successful posts. To this day, I still will find people liking and sharing it, which has been cool to see.

For my first year I maintained a steady, bi-weekly output. Pretty early on I had it down to a science. I’d spend the first half of week one thinking about the next piece, the second half jotting down notes, and the second week drafting the thing and publishing it. It was a fun exercise to challenge myself to do.

This year, with my novel coming out in March, and all the work leading up to pub day and the travel and promotional stuff since, I haven’t been as frequent, and have fallen off to more like one post a month. I’ll likely keep that pace moving forward, just because posting twice-a-month did start to consume considerable time and I’d like to use some of that time moving forward to work on novel #2.

3. How has it changed you?

I think the biggest thing the Substack has done for me is help me realize that there is value in sharing my own personal journey in the writing and publishing industry, and some of the craft things I’ve picked up along the way. For a while, before I hit publish on my first post, I felt a little weird putting myself in the position of sort of doling out writing advice. Like, who the fuck am I, right?

But I learned that what seems to appeal to my readers is that because I’m inherently uncomfortable about being in this authoritative position, my writing and advice comes across as less of a decree and more like: Hey, this is what worked for me, maybe it might work for you? Which the readers seem to appreciate. On my end, it’s always wonderful to receive comments from readers or emails from them telling me that something I wrote helped their own process or perhaps even gave them permission to do something on the page that they were afraid of. That’s dope as hell.

4. What mistakes have you made?

Hmm. I can’t think of anything too big to be honest. I went into the process with very little expectations and a goal of getting 500 subscribers in my first year. I didn’t hit the goal (I think I ended up closer to 400 subscribers), but that was okay with me. I think I could probably grow my audience faster by doing things like posting more, or adding more functions to the newsletter, or being a bit better about promoting it, and so on.

But that’s not really me to be honest. I like the slow organic growth I’ve been seeing. After all, this is not something I’m trying to make a living doing. I just see it as a fun, creative outlet for me, and something that also, hopefully, provides some value to my readers, too.

5. To pay or not to pay?

From the very beginning I decided that the newsletter would be free and I’m still set on that. I don’t feel it’s right to charge for something that, ultimately, I see as a fun creative outlet as I mentioned in the last response. Not charging allows me to reach more people, but also it puts less pressure on me, too. I don’t feel as bad taking a week off here and there, or downshifting from two posts a month to once a month, because nobody's money is hanging in the balance, you know what I mean? And that’s important for me because my time is limited. I have a day job, kids, a budding publishing career I’m trying to nurture. So from the outset I was really concerned with not making any decisions related to the newsletter that would sort of box me in and heap more responsibilities on my plate. I like keeping things loose and free.

6. What artistic and technical choices have you made?

I use images from Substack’s stockpile for the most part. Every now and then I’ll use one of my own photos if they seem to fit the post that day. In terms of the writing, I decided pretty early on that I would structure them as little essays, instead of breaking them up with a bunch of subheds and bullet points and bolded language like some folks on here do. I liked the idea of them being sort of craft essays, rather than a step-by-step guide. The sort of discursive thing you read through, get some enjoyment out of, and hopefully a nugget or two that might be useful to you.

I also decided early on to include a list of five or so links at the bottom of each piece that connect readers to some articles, podcasts, books, or even music that I found valuable in the time between posts. I’ve heard from readers that they really enjoy these recommendations.

7. What’s been the effect on your writing?

Even though I’ve had a long career in reporting and writing upwards of four to five news stories a week in some cases, writing for my Substack has provided me with the confidence to pursue more intellectual, essay-style, columnist-type writing. I’ve done some of that in the past, but usually they were all very news heavy, or dealing with some pressing topic of the moment. Writing for my Substack was really my first experience trying to come up with solid little essays about topics I was mostly plucking out of thin air, and that weren’t grounded in some world event. It was a new challenge for me, and something I’ve really come to enjoy doing.

8. In it for the long haul?

For sure! I love the little Substack community I’ve built around my newsletter and truly, truly value them. I also love the larger Substack community I’ve come to be a part of.

I’ve met some wonderful writers through engaging and commenting on newsletters–both established heroes of mine and newcomers in the game like myself–and I really do believe those connections wouldn’t have occurred were it not for the platform.

I’m very happy I made the plunge to start my own newsletter a little over a year ago, and I’m thoroughly enjoying the ride. I see no reason to make it stop.

