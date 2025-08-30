The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
12h

My goodness! What epic debauch!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Simone Senisin's avatar
Simone Senisin
13h

I am loving these. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture