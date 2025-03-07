In Judgement of Others & Pathological

This is friendship - when an idea is had, David, Sarah & I, and it manifests into an evening of such joy and splendour, such generosity that we gather at his apartment made exquisite by Debbie, the lightness of her touch in every detail, and cannot stop talking, the hours flying by. Of course I forgot to take photographs because being in it was prescient, and there is a recording which will go out at some point, Sarah, David & I discussing where our books and interests meet, but I did manage to grab a cookie with my book cover printed on it - let me say that again, a cookie with my book cover printed on it! That is friendship.