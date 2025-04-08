First, a bit of housekeeping. I was guest on

’s The Write and Wrong Podcast this week.

The Write and Wrong Podcast #219

And he’ll be my guest LIVE on the Substack App tomorrow.

I don’t make a habit of listening to myself, why would I? That would be weird, but I did yesterday as I drove to meet S for lunch, partly because Jamie and I will talking again tomorrow and I wanted to remind myself of the conversation, and partly because I’ve been having a really fucking hard time and needed to remind myself who I am, what I’m capable of when I’m not splintered into a million pieces, the me who turns up and loves life and gets enthusiastic about books. Who is this person who yabs on with fluency? Where has she gone? I needed to find her.

Has anyone else been having a brutal ten days? I’d like to hear about it if you have. I’d like to know, of the myriad details that make our lives individual, that there is some shared confluence, the stars, the heavens, fucking mercury or eclipse season, something that doesn’t make this personal.