Caroline Osella
5h

Oooh, this is cool. I have the parallel experience - grew up on a council estate, passed 11 plus and went to a state girls' grammar school, where I discovered - to my absolute astonishment - that some people *owned* their houses, bought and sold, moved where they wished, and didn't just live where the council had placed them. When you speak about the rumour that you lived in a museum, I laughed. The era is the same, the situations are different, there's pain in either situation. There's an Italian saying - anche I ricchi piangono. (The rich also cry). Usually said in irony and snark. But it's true. Different problems, similar pain levels. Thanks for these postcards.

Eric Trules
3h

I’m much enjoying listening to these posts, Elanor. And their poetic brevity.

