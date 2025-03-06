We walked in the rain through Brooklyn, and it was beautiful, my friend and I who I feel like I’ve known a thousand years. It is filmic, this city. We walked the park and river, we paused between bridges as the heavens sent torrents and the trains rumbled, there was no one out but us. This was the Brooklyn I’d come to see, the brownstones and bridge, the view of the city across the water, the empire state lost in mist. The magnificence of the vision, the largesse of it, who thinks like that? Someone does. Someone drew the idea and made it real.