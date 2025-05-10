Has it really only been a week? I’ve been in deathbed vigil, six days at the bedside of my mother, and it has felt like time out of time. Last Saturday we spoke in fits and starts across her kitchen table. She was with it, sentences begun if not finished, she nodded off before she completed any but that was okay. She picked up again thirty seconds later and carried on as if there had been no chin to chest, head drooping, eyes closed interruption of her thoughts. She asked about my children. She asked about my books. I left. My sister came to see her that afternoon and she was already beyond half a sentence. She was already unable to get upstairs.