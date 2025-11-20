The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Trules's avatar
Eric Trules
5h

GREAT Gremlin Story

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Simone Senisin's avatar
Simone Senisin
2h

🙏🥰❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture