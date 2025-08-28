The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
12h

Oh, my dear heart. Perfection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
4h

Love this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture