The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Gabrielli's avatar
Julie Gabrielli
1hEdited

“Needles are for those who’ve been abandoned and need to prove it.” What a sentence. 🥺

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
15m

“ You had a partner in the secret about finding god and discovering him absent.” My favorite sentence, followed by the one Julie picked about needles. A tough call.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture