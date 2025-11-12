Do you remember? A party out the back of Mullum, a lake, an Australian night. I was high and you were wild or was it the other way round. I’d dumped my willowy friend with the ankles she was ashamed of soon after arriving in Sydney and jumped in with a bunch of Israelis who had a camper van going north. She was furious, she said she’d offered me her friendship on a silver platter, a phrase I found funny not sobering. It didn’t make me sorry. The Israelis called me hefty or some such word which is relevant to mention not because I was but because I soon wouldn’t be, and I hadn’t noticed that through a cult and a shaman I had grown fat. I felt innocent against their world view. I tried to talk politics and they laughed. Their motto was, Dance don’t speak. I had forgotten the Israeli from long ago who had made me mute. They took me to parties, that party, the one where I met you. By the time we reached it I was with one of them, he was small, he had curly hair. We were camped on the other side of the lake but I was bored of their talk already, their exclusive cool. I took mushrooms and went in search of something else. Perhaps I was looking for a cafe though there weren’t any, but I found that awning and that ground and I lay beside you for hours enraptured by your profile in the dark while you gabbled I don’t know what. Then music took us and we were gone, into the night, the dance floor, it was not until the next day that I saw you again, saw you properly for the first time, crouched barefoot on a speaker, your camera, dreadlocks, torn leggings, ragged vest, shark’s hook earrings, those rings on your fingers and bangles up your arms, a terrifying handsome man. I went to the lake and knowing you were watching took off all my clothes and dived in. I lost you again and then I found you, I’d danced all day and went in search amongst the tents and vans for a ruby red VW with the back open. You leaned out and looked at me, tipped your glasses, revealed blue eyes and I knew, it was inevitable, we would have children though I still didn’t know your name.

