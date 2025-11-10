The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell's avatar
Emily Charlotte Powell
12m

What!?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Roblyn's avatar
Mary Roblyn
18m

Speechless.😢

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture