The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine R. Frieman's avatar
Elaine R. Frieman
8h

Eek! Your writing is so exciting. 🤩

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Roblyn's avatar
Mary Roblyn
3h

Is it possible to be buckled up and on the edge of my seat at the same time?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture