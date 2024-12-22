Atomic by Donna McLean

Men like Simon, but not men like Ray of which there were millions hiding in plain sight, denying who they were in preference to being shamed, losing their jobs, being thrown out of home. Happily married Ray Reynolds, estate agent, father of Bridget and Paul, loving husband of Janet, was a costume going all the way back to seeing Janet as a schoolgirl, and all the way forward to the obituary he imagined in the local rag when he’d stood on the bridge staring down into the Thames. Hot Lips Houlihan wasn’t a costume or even a persona, she was a friend, her and the princess he’d tried out first when he was still plucking up the courage to go out; it was with them that he could be free.

In the early days he’d pull on a wig in the downstairs toilet while his family slept, creeping about from shed to back door, never daring the risk of taffeta. What had driven him to sit beside his son’s bed he didn’t know. He’d supposed it was a sign of his sickness, unaware that somewhere deep inside of him he wanted to be seen. But the first time he’d stepped out onto the stage at The Royal Vauxhall Tavern he did know, in that moment, that he wanted to be seen there. It had been a revelation. He thought of it as he sat in the darkened, airless void of his front room, the curtains closed to the blazing bright outside. He blew his nose on his handkerchief. From Sunday to Monday understanding was shut in a box in the shed but on Saturday nights he could sing his heart out. He could tell the truth.

Or part of the truth. It wasn’t perfect. He wasn’t a queen like the other queens who chose it or said they did. He kept to himself at the Tavern but it was impossible not to make friends and the friends he’d made were mostly kind and mostly understood he’d rather a conservative twinset and pearls, expressed himself in marigolds and the washing up, a normal life; all he’d ever wanted was to be a normal wife and all he’d ever wanted was a husband. But a long time ago, about the same time he’d met Janet, he’d chosen the latex skull cap and itchy wig, the bra digging into his back as a poor ill-fitting antidote to the impossible itch and dig of having to be a man. If Ray could have untangled his shame into a sentence he’d have said he wasn’t gay, he was a woman but this was far too much a stretch and so he called himself bent in secret, and his real body he stuffed down inside his male body like the hankie he stuffed into the pocket of his trousers only to take it out again and wipe his mouth.

Since losing his job he’d done nothing but sit with the TV on and the sound off. It flickered pictures at him now of crowded beaches and a BBC reporter sweating into a microphone that he probably wished was an ice cream. Ray didn’t want to be outside. He didn’t want to be anywhere. He loved Janet and there had been happy times in his marriage yet it hadn’t been the truth and his children had looked at him with eyes that hadn’t known, and he’d been sure they’d hate him if they did. At least despise him. And he’d been right. Look at Bridget.

His own childhood in the countryside where no one was watching when he came off his bicycle and landed in a bed of brambles, a thorn in his eye, he’d rather not think about either for the loss of innocence and start of knowing he wasn’t like the other boys, his brothers, the boys at school. How to be this person that he didn’t want to be, the sex he wanted a degradation, everyone said so, the men he pined for, the secrets that he had, the knowledge that he had to hide, even, especially from himself. He’d loved once, completely, twice if he counted the twice that their lives had coincided. William. The schoolboy turned vicar. The man who’d said, We can be together now when the law had changed and it was no longer criminal to be gay. But Ray had proposed to Janet and become father to Bridget instead.

The picture on the TV changed to Grandstand, Frank Boff in a grey suit. Ray lit another cigarette. He’d heard Paul’s question to Janet the other day, it had drifted in on the scent of lemon drizzle to his chair, silent pictures on the screen so that he could hear. Is dad a homo? He hadn’t faced it when a man who loved him had proposed a life together and he couldn’t face it now. Not even with Janet’s love. Her acceptance had shocked him but it hadn’t made him feel better, he’d felt more ashamed than ever. “I stole your life, Jan,” he said, tears streaming down his face, hospital sheets scrunched in his fingers.

She’d hugged him. “Don’t be ridiculous. We’ve had a good time, Ray, and we’ve got our two and you might be an old fart but I’ve still got a life. We can be friends.”

It had amazed him. And the truth had set her free, just as she’d said it would. She was out of the stocks as if she’d been raring to go since before Bridget was born, which she had, which he knew, which he remembered from meeting her when she was still a schoolgirl and thinking she had all the verve and juice to rescue him, that she’d have enough courage for both. The selfishness took his breath away but Janet wouldn’t have it. She said it was the lies that had made her want to kill him and all this guilt business would have to be put a stop to. There was a life to live. Janet saw the beautiful in everything.

Bridget was a different story, he could hear her outside filling the pool, she’d come home for the weekend so Janet could go sun herself at the fence. The papers were wall to wall blazing heat sunstroke headlines but Ray wanted none of it. He sat in his chair watching horses racing, smoking endless cigarettes and listening to Paul’s screams of joy. He’d heard Janet’s reply to their son, and he’d heard her tell Bridget to put her Greenham money where her mouth was when later that day Bridget had refused to go down the shops with him. Janet had said if Bridget wanted to know shame she should ask her dad what sixty years in the closet felt like, that’d shut her up. He'd almost laughed and then he’d gone and lain down. He felt so tired.

