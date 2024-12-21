Atomic by Donna McLean

Annabel was having sex. Lots of it. Every day she was at Greenham, which was as much time as possible. In Monica she’d found a woman with appetites like her. They roved about each other finding bits no others had touched, making gasps and wet as they sweated in streaked sheets, the ambulance rocking, twigs and small stones swept out with their hands when they bothered to emerge. Monica taught her the pleasures of not caring and the history of slavery, the Black woman’s fight and the white woman’s privilege. Monica changed Greenham and took Annabel with her.

Annabel felt privileged just to be there. To stand amongst such beauty. The girl she’d been at Goldsmiths for those few ecstatic weeks was back, that riotous red-haired teenager who’d stuck two fingers up at her dour, pinched, mean-spirited parents and a good deal more than two fingers in her wildly abandoned art school girlfriend found life again at the fence at Greenham. A temporary death of who she was that had almost killed her, Annabel felt like a woman coming up for air who’d been buried alive by the death of her father, the torque in her mother’s face, those words, A silly pipe dream, had crushed her, had shovelled the earth over her head as if she’d lain down in her father’s grave and been buried with him. You belong at home, as she’d herded mourners and sausage rolls through her mother’s conservatory, while her sister who really did belong at home had married a Mormon and fucked off to America to have all those children Annabel never wanted.

Annabel had submitted to the fate of second-class daughter, spinster teacher, there for her mother despite her mother never being there for her. Her mother liked to say there was no pleasing some people, that Annabel had been miserable since the day she was born, nothing ever good enough, always something to complain about but how could she be happy when a heterosexual life would never, ever be good enough, when her lesbian heart, beat to a rhythm that was nothing like the rhythm of her childhood, of school, of the torturously staid teacher training college that was supposed to make her feel satisfied? She’d started wearing corduroy skirts. She’d bought two mice. Her mother had said how was she going to meet a nice boy with hair like that, and skin so sallow, and why couldn’t she be more like her sister?

But now she breathed. Now she fucked and sang and let the mud streak her face, now she threw away her corduroy skirts and wore trousers in the playground and when the other teachers, the Lady Di look-alikes sniggered she told them to fuck off.

She didn’t lose her job; Annabel, Kate, Maureen, Dawn, Cerise and Bridget weren’t the only ones who broke into the base that day, the 1st of April, Bridget’s birthday, April Fools. Two hundred women dressed as teddy bears had scaled and cut and crawled and run, made a mockery of the Ministry of Defence as Annabel had, and, like the time Maureen hot-wired the bus, there’d been too many to charge. The police let them go, the press were unable to quell the funny side, it all went deathly quiet in the staffroom until someone pointed out that the cannabis plants that waved in the soft breeze of the high up open art room windows belonged to the caretaker and he got sacked instead. Annabel never knew what they were, she’d just thought they needed watering.

She promised her mice she wouldn’t go over the fence again. Other women could, women with less to lose but she couldn’t lose her home, and Reepicheep and Prince Caspian agreed that she would contain her protest to sex with Monica and placards this side of the fence. Her sister badgered her from Ohio to sell their mother’s house and share the money with her. Annabel replied that she was glad their mother was dead and she wasn’t sharing the money with anyone. She sold it, bought a flat and donated five hundred pounds to the fund to send Greenham women across the Atlantic to argue their case before the federal court in Washington.

Greenham was growing, the groundswell gaining pace, the politics of the camp shoving Monica’s, Wages For Housework, to the forefront of debate, there would be a fork in the road but not yet. This summer, the summer of 1983, a heatwave gripped England and Greenham, and where mud and cold had ripped their skin now sun beat down upon Annabel, making her run for shade.

She peed in the woods, a crouching effort that had become second nature, and wandered over to the fence where Janet, Kate and Maureen were hurling porridge at a convoy of trucks.

*

Kate scooped a ladle of the thick disgusting mess that Maureen had perfected and spattered the windscreens of the military convoy that idled at that gates of Yellow gate. At Greenham, she’d found her voice.

She’d lost it sometime around 1964 when she’d met Simon. By the time her fifth child came along, the surprise end to a decade of pregnancy she’d been too tired to notice that the life she had was not the one she wanted. Of course she loved her children, she never failed to mention that, but they had stolen something, aided and abetted by a husband whose progressive beliefs went only as far as his skin went deep. Now living apart she felt like a student again and the voice that had sung songs of protest as a student sang again outside the gates of Greenham undisturbed by thoughts of having to get home. She was home.

Her children she missed every day, every hour, every minute awake or asleep. Her hands which had washed and fed and cleaned and scrubbed and cared for, which had dried tears and clapped in assembly halls and held little fingers across roads didn’t know what to do with themselves and so she knitted, taught by Maureen, and learnt from Maureen also that her children would forgive her. They’d grow up and find her as Maureen’s grandchildren would. They would make up their minds.

She did get to see them; unlike Maureen, Kate was allowed by order of the courts to pick them up on a Wednesday and take them to the baths in Kingston for swimming lessons, an hour fraught with slippery tiles, the echo of indoor water, verrucas, and crisps from the vending machine. Simon was going the whole hog. Encouraged by his mother, his new girlfriend and his inability to think of anyone but himself, he was taking her to court for desertion. He’d offered her a way out, to return home and give herself up but she refused. She knew she would lose the children temporarily. It cut her in small places where their love had rested upon her through teething nights and chicken pox days. But what would she gain in the meantime?

She asked herself each time she walked the few miles to Greenham from Newbury to stand with her sisters and fight. This morning, in the blazing heat, she’d thought about the strength in doing what was right, in standing up to men like Simon who thought they had the right to pretend to be feminists as long as it suited them, to wear the badge but not the cause, to smash lives when feminism no longer suited them. She signed her name on the lawsuit, Greenham Women Against Cruise Missiles vs Reagan, and volunteered to go. She would pack her bags and fly to Washington and use the voice she’d found in the woods and mud of Greenham to argue their case against bombs before an American judge. Before an English judge in the family courts she would argue her case, too. She would not be brought down by loss. Her eyes had been opened.

