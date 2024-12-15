Atomic by Donna McLean

Janet parked up behind Monica’s ambulance at Yellow gate. It was summer, the sun shone, two months had gone by, Thatcher had won a second term, the missiles were coming, the base yawned bleak, bored squaddies stood in huddles, smoking. Heseltine had given orders to use live bullets on the women, and the silos were near completion. Come winter the caves built for monsters would house the monsters themselves.

Politics had landed at her door just like Kate had gone on about all those hours at Janet’s kitchen table, those bastards with their guns, those politicians with their hair and opinions as if they had the right to threaten her existence. They were no better than the children in St Biddulph’s, pointing fingers in the playground, calling names. They had no business causing so much hurt. They’d fractured her family, scaring them all half to death, sending Ray one way and Bridget another, Janet wasn’t having it. She said as much to Kate as she gave her a lift in the old Vauxhall Rover, suitcase in the back, from Hampton Close to a house in Newbury owned by one of the few locals that supported the cause; Kate did cleaning in return for rent. As Janet gathered blankets from the back of the car, she could see her over by the fence, knitting. The political had become personal for them both, and on condition Kate stop shoving leaflets through her door, Janet had joined CND.

The rear door of Monica’s ambulance opened and Annabel stumbled out. Good for her thought Janet as they exchanged a smile. Silly woman had her top on back to front. Not so mousey anymore Miss Jenkins; Janet had watched her in the dinner hall of late and seen her give the Geography teacher what for, seen her sit with the older kids, Bridget’s year, and turn her back on the sniggering. Those fawning females with their make-up and uncareful jewellery, twittering in the dinner queue, she saw the way they slid their eyes, giving male teachers the flutter routine. They weren’t Greenham women. Janet had learnt what a Greenham woman was.

She’d passed her driving test and got the headlight fixed while Ray learnt to make egg and soldiers. Through careful spring and steady summer, hospital to home, she’d nursed him from bed to chair to standing in the garden now and then, frightened the neighbours were watching, not her, mind, she wasn’t frightened at all. “Fuck ‘em” she said, impersonating Maureen when Ray said, What if they see? What he meant was, what if they know, knowing being the habit of Hampton Close. “Give them what they want,” she said, tempted by a handbag and wig on a mannequin in C&A the first time she’d got Ray out of the house. He always could do a funny turn as Maggie.

She loved him. She wouldn’t leave him. They had a good life. She said “We can make our own marriage, Ray. It’s no one’s business but our own,” and started going out of a Saturday night with Thick as Mince Mary from school who turned out to be a devil on the dance floor. Men bought them drinks and asked for their numbers. Janet kissed a woman in the toilets of the Limelight. Bridget told her it was called, Being bi-sexual. To Janet it was called being free.

She dropped the pile of blankets in the supplies tent and went over to the fence. Red wool fell away from Kate’s hands. She was up in court come September not for breaking into Greenham but for breaking out of a marriage; the unspoken promise that she’d be a good girl had been spoken and refused. Her husband had changed the locks and kept their daughters, another woman sat at her kitchen table scrubbing at the crayon marks, a woman with a scraped up ponytail who agreed with Simon’s mother that a woman’s place was in the home.

Peggy did not agree and was old enough to say so, she was fixing banners at the fence, creative acts of protest that had come loose in the rain. The littles, Kate got to see at swimming or outside the school gates, a loss she carried in her hands, her face was sallow from the fight. Maureen was paying for a lawyer. She’d sold her house and moved to Greenham for good. She’d said what was the point keeping a foot back home if that bitch of a daughter-in-law was going to turn the whole town against her. Her grandchildren would grow up. They’d find out the truth. They’d be proud of her when they knew. She leaned in a camp chair, her face tipped to the beating sun, a Protest & Survive paper bag on her head, a saucepan of porridge on the ground beside her. When she saw Janet she said, “How’s our very own Vera Lyn?”

Kate put her knitting down. Janet plumped herself in the large red armchair that six months ago she was frightened to look at. The itches and scratches and beetles and dirt of Greenham held no fear for her now, she still had the urge to go at the lot with a hoover, but the wild had got into her, and the dirt beneath her nails made her breath.

“Coming along.” She lit a Rothmans.

They’d told work he’d had a breakdown, they’d got a note to say he needed rest but work had said perhaps retirement was what he needed really and sent him packing with not even a carriage clock for the years of shifting duds, running from his car in a downpour, his jacket flapping, zipper broken. Janet had said, Good riddance to them. Ray owned their house out right and her salary covered bills, she’d said Don’t worry, love. We’ll survive, and taken a second job working part time at the nursery. Paul helped her after school. He was a dab hand with a shopping trolley and was showing a flare for baking. She’d taught him the secrets of her lemon drizzle.

He asked her one afternoon while melting the sugar and lemon juice, “Is dad a homo?”He’d heard someone say it in the playground. Ray was in the front room watching the news. Janet lowered the heat beneath the pan. “Your dad is still your dad no matter what.”

How could she explain to her boy who was learning at school that gay meant bad? Only through love, she decided, only through acceptance and care. She kissed his head, “And we’re not to judge before we judge ourselves,” and stopped going to church. What kind of God slammed a man as good as Ray? Not the kind she wanted, thank you very much. They could keep it. She made her own faith, she gathered up her family the way she’d wanted to before she understood that the place her husband disappeared off to was a place where he could be himself. She hadn’t known but now she did she loved him more. She even offered, when he was back on his feet, to do Hot Lips Houlihan’s make-up if he ever had the mind to give her another turn about the stage, he was bound to be making a mess of it. She hardly got a good word out of Bridget but when Dawn and Cerise found out they went on about how she was famous.

But the first thing Ray did when he was back on his feet was to clear out the downstairs toilet and mend the wall to the understairs cupboard. He put it back like it was when his obsession was Sinn Fein, and before that the recession, and before that, Janet’s pregnancies. He’d spent a lifetime trying to keep danger at bay but not the danger he was really in, of truth and humiliation, of isolation at the hands of an unloving god. He'd transferred it onto other things, anything but the danger of facing himself. He said to Janet, “you’ll want to leave me now,” but she told him over and again to stop it.

Kate handed her a cup of tea as Maureen threw a ladle of porridge at a convey of trucks idling at the gates. Their windscreen wipers spread it over the windshields, men dismounted from the front cabs, swearing. Janet shielded her eyes to watch. She’d left Bridget at home to watch over Paul and make her dad’s tea for the weekend. She might be in league the patriarchy but she wasn’t going to let her daughter walk all over her as well. She worked five days a week and what did Bridget do? Get pissed down the Rokeby Arms and dream up ways of disruption. It was Janet’s turn to feel the thrill of disturbance for a day or two. It was good for the girl to spend time with her dad, they had things to sort out that couldn’t be sorted by Janet.

Donate here