The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tommy Swerdlow's avatar
Tommy Swerdlow
7h

you caught the Jew flu. But now you do all your davening with words

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
driftonthis's avatar
driftonthis
5h

It’s the fleeing breath between the was and the is that we try to hold like a bird in our palms

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture