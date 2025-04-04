I read over yesterday’s work and it turns out I’m not going to die, it’s okay, not bad, not terrible. I stood over it yesterday reaching that kind of impasse that is break through or tear it up, thankfully the latter happened (I think). This morning I’m off to London. At this very minute I’m sitting alone in a station waiting room, the seats empty around me, a train idles noisily outside this glass and metal box, revving its engine like a school boy on his first motorbike, his dad’s in the driveway, too young to drive.

And then silence, it’s gone, my train is next.