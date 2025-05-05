I write this from the sitting room of my mother’s home, a bed has been arranged in here for her, chairs are gathered around it, the fire is lit. She is sleeping.
We’ve spent the morning looking at photographs, recalling funny and awful and all else between. She has seen Tom, long dead, in the doorway. I’m glad he’s come to take her hand, though she’s no…
