Atomic by Donna McLean

Bridget and Paul were searching through their mum’s knicker drawer for her holiday money when the doorbell went. Paul ran downstairs, Bridget on his heels. Their Uncle Bill came right in the hall without speaking and hugged them.

“Where are we going?” They’d grabbed their coats, Paul had run for his pink bunny, they were in their Uncle Bill’s Ford Escort.

“Got to drop Bridget off somewhere.”

“Where?” Paul had bagsied the front.

“You’re coming with me.”

Bridget was happy in the back. She’d known from the minute she’d seen his face that something had happened. When they drew up outside Kingston hospital, she wasn’t surprised.

“Is mum having a baby?” said Paul.

“Third floor,” said Bill to Bridget.

She found her mum still covered in Greenham; boots and hems caked in mud, bracken in her hair, the smell of woodsmoke and fresh air; she knew the scent immediately. Under clean blue sheets, a blanket pulled up, tubes snaking from his nose lay her dad, his eyes closed, a face at rest, looking like her dad again, the one she’d known all her life. A monitor beeped. Her mum pointed to the other chair.

Bridget pulled it to the bed. “What happened?” It was all her fault.

“Threw himself in the Thames, silly bugger.” Janet stroked his leg.

“Why?” She knew why. She’d seen it all. The blonde bun coming undone, the tits keeping him afloat, the makeup drifting from his face. She should have known he’d do something stupid.

Her mum didn’t answer. She shook her head.

Bridget said, “Maybe they should have left him.”

Janet gasped.

“They should have let him go.” She stared straight ahead of her, over the legs of her dad.

“How can you say that?” Janet took his hand.

“Why should I care? He doesn’t care about me.”

“What’s got into you? Of course he cares. You’re his life, you and Pauly, he lives for you. How can you say such a thing?”

“Except he doesn’t does he? Otherwise he wouldn’t be here. He’s a liar,” said Bridget. “He’s not even a he.”

Janet made her shut up and go outside. She wouldn’t let her talk again till they were in the chapel, somewhere quiet, somewhere no one could listen in, not even him. She said he might be in a coma, but he could still hear. They’d proved it. She marched round the bed and grabbed Bridget by the arm and hauled her out that room so fast Bridget thought she was going to hit the wall. Down wide hospital corridors, nurses hurrying, patients in slippers wheeling dripping bags, visitors clutching apples and balloons, she whipped past all of them, made mincemeat of the busy intersection where A&E met reception, not stopped until the chapel door sighed shut behind them.

“You’re going to spit it out.” She made Bridget sit in one of the hard, narrow pews.

Bridget shook her head.

“Have you seen it?”

“Have you?”

“Oh little miss know it all, thinks she’s so big and brave does she that she can go around casting her judgements as if she was god al-fucking-mighty, ‘scuse my French,” she crossed herself. “Seen it? I’ve lived with it for sixteen years. Have I seen it. And you think it’s all right, do you, to send a man to his grave, your dad, who loves you, who’s lived a hundred lives before you were even born, before I was born for that matter. Your good, sweet dad who tries his best, lying in that bed,” she covered a sob with her hand. “Who got to thinking life was so bad, who was so ashamed of himself he thought he’d better end it, that we’d be better off without him. You know nothing about life, Bridget. You know nothing about pain and sacrifice. He was going to sacrifice his life.” She covered her mouth again.

“I saw him.”

“So what.”

“On stage.”

Janet stopped in front of Bridget, her hand on the back of the pew.

They went to the cafeteria for a cup of tea and large slice of coffee and walnut cake. By the time they got back to Ray’s bedside, Bill was there with Paul.

“Ran out of things to do,” said Bill.

“Is he sleeping?” said Paul, pinching his dad’s toes through the covers.

Paul left his plastic knight in shining armour, the one astride the rearing white horse that he kept in his pocket for emergencies, he left it tucked into his dad’s other hand, the one without the tubes. Bill drove them home to Hampton Close. Janet needed a bath. Ray would need a change of clothes.

They stopped on the way and did some shopping. Janet, in the passenger seat looking out in case they got a ticket, her brother diving into the corner shop, couldn’t stop snorting and holding her hand to her mouth, pinching her nose. Hot Lips Houlihan you say? She’d asked her over and over. Bridget was unable to see what was so funny. Her mum had cried laughing then cried actual crying and the tears had got mixed up and Bridget hadn’t understood any of it. He was still her dad. He still dressed up like a woman.

Her uncle came back with two bags of shopping and four parcels of fish and chips, he let Paul eat his in the car even with the sachet of tartare squirting all over the place.

“And you remembered Kit’s food.”

“I did.”

By the time they got home Paul had finished his supper. Janet warmed theirs in the oven while she gave him a bath and put him to bed with a kiss. She joined Bridget and Bill at the kitchen table.

“She told you then,” said Janet unwrapping her chips.

“I always said he liked a bit of the other,” said Bill.

“It takes all sorts, love,” said Janet, fetching Bridget a bit of kitchen roll. “Your Greenham’s full of it. I’d have thought you’d be a bit more open-minded.”

“But he’s my dad.”

“He’s his own person, Bridge. He can be whatever he wants to be. So long as he doesn’t harm anyone, and I can’t see Major Houlihan hurting a fly unless it’s Hawkeye.”

“Stop it,” said Bill, covering a smile.

“But he lied,” said Bridget.

“So what?” said Janet. “What did you expect him to do, trounce down the street in his mother’s twin set? In his day you’d get arrested for less.”

“Army’s full of them,” said Bill.

They returned to the hospital the next day, and the next, they went every day; Janet, Bridget, Paul till Ray woke up. When he was well enough to speak, he told them he was sorry and when he was well enough to listen he heard Janet say it didn’t matter. They all loved him. He tried to tell them he was leaving, he couldn’t stay, Janet could have the house, he’d find somewhere else but Janet wasn’t having it. She said she’d always fancied having another sister, hers wasn’t much cop, so full of sneer and poke, she’d never been the laugh Janet had wanted. They could share lipstick. Who cared what the neighbours thought.

Ray said he’d have to get another job. Janet said maybe if he put on a dress Bridget could take him to Greenham. He was more of a woman than half the women there. He could be the cabaret act, rally the troops, do a turn as a peacenik Vera Lyn. Bridget said, as long as he didn’t talk to her, and everyone, even Paul, told her to shut up.

