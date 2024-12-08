Atomic by Donna McLean

It was Paul who’d said, I think she’s gone to that lesbian place Dad doesn’t like to his Uncle Bill over the phone when he’d picked it up while Bridget was outside looking up and down the street, and Bill had known that his nephew meant Greenham.

“Janet?” said Bill, risking another step toward the women.

“What’s happened?” said Janet.

A sudden flashback to who she was, the other Janet, the one before Greenham who was a wife and mother, who had a job, and a home to run. Who had responsibilities beyond stopping the world being blown sky high. Who hadn’t spent the last two days having sex with a stranger in an ambulance and discovered, multiple times, what an orgasm was.

Her sodden picnic chair, the canvas seat sagging, the metal legs hollow and cheap, tipped over backwards as she moved away from the fire, the women, her friends, the row that was brewing like the terrible tea, that was building like the camp, that would be torn down and rebuilt again like the tarpaulin tents until one day it would take over. Monica and Dawn at loggerheads, both women standing now as the others, the white women they pointed at, drew away. She heard Monica say, You’re either with us or against us and Dawn shout back, That’s how you break things, invent a polarisation, make people who belong together be afraid, turn against each other, fight. It’s what the fucking patriarchy has done all along, but Janet was already with her brother, holding his arm. She didn’t know this was the beginning of another story for the peace camp, the argument that started with Monica would become known as The Split, when Wages for Housework would take over at Yellow gate, expel women who didn’t agree.

All Janet knew on that damp Tuesday in April was the need to go with her brother, to hurry away through the rain that never seemed to stop at Greenham, the light drizzle that got into their bones and made them stronger. For her, it was the beginning of a different story. The ending of the one that had begun when she’d got married and the start of another. In the front seat of her brother’s Ford Escort, she did up her seat belt, said, “wait,” undid it, raced over to Monica’s ambulance, grabbed her bag, and hurried again to the car that idled, her brother waiting at the wheel. He drove her to the hospital.

“What happened?” but even as she asked, she knew. It had only ever been matter of time.

All those Saturday nights when he’d come home stinking of perfume, lipstick in the corners of his mouth and she’d want to say, Ray, love, but her anger got in the way, and her loneliness and her fear stopped her mouth and her breathing and she’d turn over and pretend he wasn’t smearing the pillow with foundation. All those times her tights went missing or her toner, that mascara she’d bought especially. And his silence, that went on and on, and his pretending and his fear.

At Kingston hospital Bill led Janet to Ray’s bedside.

Janet put out her arms to hold him, and just as instinctively drew back from his too still frame, that lanky streak of a husband of hers beneath hospital sheets, she found she daren’t touch him. Tubes linked up to his breathing, rubber prods in his nose, his eyes closed, she folded her arms on the mattress and rested her head upon them, his legs, his stillness not an inch away from her hair that still smelled of Greenham.

Doctors, nurses, the corridor busy, the ward filled with bodies in beds, visitors and crying, the bleeping of machines, somebody spilled an orange squash, a flurry of mops, the janitor bored of cleaning. No one came to see Ray until the dinner trolley had been and went, a woman in a tabard, Janet in another life.

“Can’t you see he’s sleeping?” she said, refusing the tray of soup and jelly, hoping that’s all that this was, a long sleep from which he would wake. She drew the curtains around his bed, and settled herself in for the night, but they chucked her out when they found her, a nurse come to take his vitals, Janet was told she couldn’t stay. She slept in a chair in the corridor.

In the morning her brother fetched her coffee and a limp cheese sandwich which she couldn’t eat. Nurses scurried, bells rang, other patients cried out for help but Ray was as silent as the grave, his eyes shut, he didn’t wake like she did, stiff from a night spent in a chair, the smell of the campfire through her clothes, the scent of Monica. He didn’t wake up like she’d woken up at Greenham.

A doctor came by, clipboard and efficiency, a weariness of eye as he inspected the vitals the nurse the night before had scribbled on the sheet that hung at the end of Ray’s bed. He said they weren’t sure if he would, wake up that is; he’d hit the water that hard. An Easter Sunday pleasure cruiser pulled him out, the police found his car parked up on a double yellow behind the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, it had looked to them like half the US military had slept in there.

Last Saturday night, while she’d lain in the dark of their bedroom in Hampton Close, staring at the ceiling, calling him every name under the sun, assuming he’d finally gone and done it, given up the pretence for good, thrown his knickers in the air and gone off gallivanting god knows where, wearing who knew what, instead he’d been bent like a broken curtain pole in the back seat of his Blue Vauxhall Rover. And while she’d been marching Paul to church and marching him back again, drinking Kate’s awful wine and watching chocolate eggs be spewed all over the Hilperton’s trampoline, he’d been standing on a bridge, taking in the early morning light, watching the pleasure cruiser drifting down the Thames, and unable to hold it anymore, jumped.

Her brother stood by the window. “I’ll get Bridget shall I? I could take Paul off somewhere.”

The kids. Janet put her hands over her face.

Donate here