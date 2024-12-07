Atomic by Donna McLean

Janet got up to stretch her legs. She’d been huddled in a picnic chair, the seat soggy, her neck ached from the constant breeze, her back from the instinct to lean forward toward fire, her eyes sore from the smoke. There was always something hurting at Greenham, knees from sitting too long, elbows from being shoved, but Janet hurt in a different, more pleasant way, a beautiful ache between her legs that stretched through her body as she followed the movements of Monica.

Cerise passed round a cigarette that probably wasn’t a cigarette but Janet didn’t care anymore.

Janet said, “Did you say you left her in London?”

Remembering her daughter was like pulling together a dream from another age. Now she understood. Greenham gave Bridget meaning. Greenham let Bridget grow up, and somewhere in the mud around that nine-mile perimeter fence, Janet decided that if Thatcher wouldn’t listen, she would. If the taxi driver with his screwy eyes fixed on her hadn’t fixed the need for sense, then the rush of bodies, the pile of warmth certainly did; the singing and the women and the contrast of men upright and uniformed; she’d never realised how she was keeping her daughter little, never understood before how she was shielding her from truth. She’d thought she was keeping her safe, but all she was doing was trying not to feel the facts of her own life. Janet saw what Bridget saw, the madness of men who want to fight, and gave in to the need for it to be personal. She made a promise to herself that she’d tell her that, find the words to say she was proud of her.

“Yeah, but she said was going home,” said Cerise, retying a scarf around her neck. Piercings stuck up beyond red wool. Janet recognised it from wrapping it up in the used birthday paper with cats on. A lifetime ago.

“I told you,” said Kate, looking puffy, but better, “Peggy saw her.”

Monica sat down beside Annabel. “We need leaders.”

“I didn’t lead,” said Annabel.

“We need to organise,” said Monica.

“It was just an idea,” said Annabel. An idea she’d had when she’d left the others at the Empire Café and walked to a bike shop, her body still smarting from nakedness in a police station, a policewoman’s roving eye, humiliation still burning in her throat.

“We got to unionise.” said Monica, sitting a little closer.

“Like men?” said Janet.

“I don’t want to be like men,” said Kate. “It’s men that cause the problem, thinking they can bully their way. We’re forced into union by what they do and kept apart by kitchens and children. I don’t want to be like anyone, I want to be like me,” she looked on the brink of giving another speech about her husband and mother-in-law. Maureen patted her knee, and Kate crumpled.

Dawn said, “We’re already united around the bomb. We don’t need to put a label on it. That’s how hierarchies begin.”

And Cerise added, “the patriarchy invented unions. Don’t fall for it.”

Monica dragged a sodden branch onto the fire where it hissed and spat and threw stings into their eyes. She moved up-wind of the smoke. “That’s the trouble with the white peace movement, you think it’s all about cruise missiles. You think my life was safe before the atom bomb? Racism is a violence. Unpaid labour is a violence. You’re fighting little wars here. Locking a gate and thinking you’ve won.”

“I thought you said it was a good idea,” said Annabel.

“Greenham is about cruise missiles,” said Dawn. She kicked the fire into shape, a flame sprang up.

“And stolen land,” said Kate.

“You people don’t know your privilege,” said Monica.

“You think I don’t know my privilege?” said Dawn.

Annabel felt privileged just to be there. She poked the damp, smoking wood with the toe of her boot.

Monica’s hands worked the bark off a piece of wood. "This is an opportunity. There’s never been a collection of women like this before.”

“What about the suffragettes,” said Kate.

“For the white woman’s vote?” said Monica.

“She’s got a point,” said Annabel.

“Greenham doesn’t have to be only about a bomb,” said Monica, turning the piece of wood over in her hands.

“If you hijack Greenham you’ll lose the power,” said Dawn. “What we’ve built is anarchic. We’ve organised around an idea. If you take something amorphous and turn into a fight for Black women’s rights, or housewives rights or any other right that’s been taken away, when you make it about race or class or gender or sex and not about a bomb and stolen land you’re making a map of ideologies that everyone has to agree with or get out. I know what a white middle class cause this is and I’m very fucking aware that the fight to live peacefully began for Black women long before the atom bomb but can’t you see what a success Greenham is as an educational tool for the very reason it isn’t an ideology, because it is just about a bomb and a piece of land? Do you suppose any one of these white women have sat around a fire with two Black women before?”

Maureen, Kate, Annabel and Janet looked at the ground.

“Greenham isn’t a lecture,” continued Dawn, “it’s a way of life. It’s about hearing and being heard. If you unionise and elect leaders, write a manifesto, hijack it to further your cause, tell women you’re in or you’re out, coalesce around an ideology instead of an idea, if you make it about anything but a bomb and piece of land, you’ll destroy it. You’ll give the Government a head to cut off, you’ll alienate half the women here and you’ll alienate me. I should be so fucking lucky to have a house but when I do, and I live there with my girlfriend and we have a family of our own in some distant amazing future when two lesbians can get married and have babies and no one spits at us or beats us up or calls us names, I’ll happily do the fucking hoovering and the washing up for free and I’ll fight the next fight and the next to make a better world. Greenham isn’t the end, it’s the beginning.”

“I quite enjoy doing the hoovering,” said Janet.

“That’s because you’re an idiot,” said Monica.

“How is that fair?” said Janet.

“Now, now,” said Maureen. “There’s no need for that.”

“Excuse me,” said a male voice behind them.

All of the women looked up from the fire and each other to see a tall, lumbering man in denim standing nervously ten feet away.

“Bill?” said Janet getting up.

