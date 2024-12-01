Atomic by Donna McLean

Annabel walked through the woods towards Yellow gate, her boots caked in mud. She carried with her a D-lock bought from a bike shop in town. It swung from her arm like a handbag as she swung through the woods, enjoying the air, the hint of rain, the freshness of life outside. Fuck them. Why should she pretend to be mousey Miss Jenkins in the art room who all the other teachers laughed at, what gave them the right to write her off? Getting arrested had woken her up.

On the day of the Teddy Bear’s Picnic she’d followed the wrong unicorn and ended up in a police van with Kate. She’d never been involved with the police before, not on the wrong side of the law, only when she’d had her handbag snatched on the high street and they’d never caught the thief. Hustled into a van with a crowd of other women, her tiger head removed, she sat next to the unicorn only to regret it when Kate took off her head and, white as a sheet, said, I think I might be sick.

Annabel kept Fisherman’s Friends in her tapestry carpet bag for just such emergencies, the feeling sick, that is, not the being arrested, but the careful forethought of her life was all but useless now, her bag being back at camp and her and Kate hurtling through the base, sirens blazing, the van doors slammed. It reminded her of being tossed about like a stick in the back of the van that had taken her from Newbury to Surbiton all the time ago when she’d lost Bridget. Only this time she was in a tiger suit which shielded her from bruising. And Bridget wasn’t her responsibility anymore. When Kate wouldn’t stop talking, Annabel put her tiger head back on again.

At Newbury police station she found herself being polite and apologetic, an automatic response to a life lived on the right side of the law, as if careful vowels would reveal all this to be a silly mistake. When they told her to strip, Annabel thought it was a joke. The eyes of a policewoman slid over her, showing nothing, giving no sign she thought of Annabel as anything other than one of those dirty lesbians, trash, useless, undeserving of kindness or respect. They made her undress in front of them, in front of everyone, so unnecessary, the tiger skin left on the floor, her jeans removed, her vest and shirt turned inside out, a button popped as she lifted them over her head. She shivered in bra and knickers, and after some indeterminate time, time enough for Kate to be strip searched, too, was shoved into an office to get dressed again alone; the cells were too full, there were too many of them to process at once.

A desk crowded with papers, magic markers and cracked biros, an ashtray, dirty cups, a hard, miniature plastic football on a piece of elastic tied to a green suction cap stuck to the cheap wood supposed, she supposed, to be flicked by bored fingers. On the brick wall a grubby calendar, April yet to be revealed, March still grinning with her tits out, bare legs astride a tree trunk felled, presumably not by her though she held a chain saw. Annabel did her the favour of giving her proper underwear, the black magic marker in her hands provided a large brassiere and knickers to match. Turning the page to April, a brunette kneeling in the passenger seat of a yellow Ferrari, a G-string all that lay between her and the leather seats, Annabel did the same.

She went to town embellishing the modal’s backside with a pair of trousers and a nice warm vest to protect her nipples from the chill of yellow metal. She was in the process of giving her something to say, a speech bubble drawn, when a policeman walked in and threatened to charge her with defacing government property. Annabel ripped the calendar off the wall and said she’d be taking it as evidence. They put her in a cell with five other women, none of whom Annabel knew, and threw the lot of them out past midnight.

It had taken her the best part of an hour to find her way to Green gate, and to a tipi where she stumbled over bodies and woke up beside Cerise. Annabel felt like it was a sign. She may never have sex with Cerise, but she could have sex with someone, she could stop being ashamed of what she was and what she wasn’t.

After breakfast at The Empire café with Bridget, Cerise and Dawn Annabel had gone to the bike shop in Newbury and asked for the best lock they had. On Sunday she’d joined the blockade at Yellow gate. She slept all of Monday having volunteered for night watch and got up on Tuesday morning feeling stronger and braver than ever.

At the fire at Yellow Gate she found Bridget’s mum stirring a pot of stew and looking for all the world like she’d won the pools, her face flushed and eyes bright like she’d never seen her in the dinner hall with a tabard stained with gravy. Maureen took a bowl of peelings into the woods. Kate threw a bucket of dirty water at the fence.

Annabel swung the D-lock on her arm.

“You look like you got a plan,” said a Black woman next to Janet, a bandana on her head, a badge that said, Wages for Housework.

Annabel did have a plan.

Kate, Maureen and Janet took it upon themselves to distract the policemen who loitered by the fence. Monica and Annabel wandered up to the gate, the lock hidden beneath Annabel’s coat. Quietly they attached it, locking the gates together and wandered innocently back to the fire. Maureen, Kate and Janet said, Mind how you go and the policemen looked up.

Nothing was funnier, the way they cocked their hats and scratched their brows, their effing and blinding and refusal to look at the women who gathered to watch, their chairs pulled up in a row. The guards glanced up from their crossword and came over, uniforms on each side of the fence, perplexed males who went off and came back with bolt cutters which broke immediately sending the women into fits.

A second pair of bolt cutters, and Maureen shouted, “Are you worried your tool’s not big enough, pet?” and when they weren’t, and they broke too, Annabel thought she might die laughing.

“They’re getting a machine,” said Kate.

It was like an afternoon’s telly but much better.

A tractor turned up with a forklift front, they had to move out of the way to let it pass. Monica wasn’t going to, but Janet said it would be funnier to see what they did next, and it was, the whole gate was lifted off its hinges, a whole army base that thought it could keep cruise missiles safe and women safe and the world safe defeated by five women and a bike lock, the gate collapsing like a bandy-legged alien as it was launched into the air, a faun made of metal and wire that couldn’t keep itself upright, and five women in a row laughing so hard they tipped their chairs over.

“Fuck they’re a useless bunch of fuckers,” Maureen’s eyes were streaming.

“Good one,” said Cerise, who’d arrived while the tractor wrestled with metal. Annabel didn’t know which way to look.

They spent the next hour making creaking noises every time the line of police standing in for the gate shuffled to the side, arms linked, to let vehicles in or out. In between cigarettes and soup, Dawn turned up and they all introduced themselves to Bridget’s mum.

“Padlocking the gate was my idea,” said Annabel.

“It was a good one,” said Monica, smiling at her.

