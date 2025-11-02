The Literary Obsessive

Cherry Coombe
I had forgotten him too. He visited our commune - he hung a devastated friend of mine (mid psychotic breakdown) by his feet from the rafters and instructed us to beat him. Finally and somehow our broken friend escaped, ripping internal shutters from the windows, smashing his way out, running into the freezing night in his underwear.

I can't write more on this either. Shocked to find how deeply I had buried the memory.

I can add I found our friend and he found, finally, a form of care.

Quite a lot of 70s' shite was a hell of a lot worse than bog standard excrement and even if now sanitised after a fashion and 'reborn' as The Landmark Forum - EST (in my unpopular and personal view) is still EST founded on not unreasonable existential philosophies )- No surprises really in finding Heidegger - a fabulous existentialist - was a rabid fan of nazis.

shannon kennedy
"Our shame describes us...." "A doctrine that dictates they are fucked and you are saved." and so many unsolicited prompts. When reading this and then rereading it and then listening to it, these two gave a cause for a pause. I can remember a similar experience, I can still hear my inner voices saying RUN! But as you I stayed. I am sitting with "Our shame that describes us..." and going through my rolodex of shame. Fuck! and Fuck YEA! Your way with words and story telling is exquisite, raw and there is a tone of vulnerability that feels safe. I am LOVING this serial.

