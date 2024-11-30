Atomic by Donna McLean

So she was home. That was all right then. Janet looked over her shoulder at the ambulance, but Monica hadn’t stirred. She turned back to the fire. A light drizzle began. It felt like silk. Bridget was home, and probably Ray was too, sloped in late Sunday, she shouldn’t imagine, wouldn’t put it past him to have helped himself to a whole weekend gallivanting. He was probably there right now, sitting at the kitchen table since Sunday night wondering where his little servant had gone, why his dinner hadn’t been on the table, or his breakfast, lunch and dinners after that. Serve him right. She’d teach him a thing or two about going off and not telling. About time he got the measure of how much she did, how hard she worked to make it look so easy, food in the fridge, washing up done, beds made, clean clothes in the cupboard.

She’d go into town later, give her brother a ring, check little Pauly was all right. He’d be fine with his uncle, he liked staying there, he’d had him any number of times when she’d needed a hand, when her period pain was so bad it had winded her, almost worse than giving birth. Ray had sided with the hospital and Bridget hadn’t understood till she’d got them herself and Janet had needed someone, anyone to give her a day in bed to clutch a hot water bottle to her stomach and cry and wonder where all the pain was coming from. She always said if men suffered half as much as women, they’d have found a cure toute-suite.

Her period had slowed to its steady flow by the time she’d reached Greenham on Sunday night, the worst of it over on Saturday, the build-up of pain eased by the dam breaking. And Monica hadn’t minded that either. It had been a revelation. If Ray was having kittens wondering where she was, then so be it. She didn’t care. He could be what he liked; he could dress up in her stockings all day if that’s what pleased him. She never had minded his secret, she’d minded the lies, she’d minded that he kept it from her, turned a blind eye, his actual blind eye like he did from their marriage as if the whole street couldn’t see he was too old for her.

His work colleagues pitied her, she knew it, they’d all tried enough times to put their hand on her knee, on her backside, an offer of a drink after work as if she’d be grateful for the excuse to betray him, stupid Janet half his age who needed a bit of the other to see her right, show her a good time as if a night with any of those bozos would have been better than a night with her Ray when he was in one of his funny moods, making them laugh with his singing and Eric Morecombe impressions; she should have known when he took the part of Angela Rippon in the chorus line when the kids made him do that walk down the garden with the leg kick.

But she had seen, she had known, she wasn’t stupid she was busy and she had the kids to think of, she had Bridget and Paul who needed a father, even one with a secret; he never missed a payment, they never went short, he owned their house outright, he never put a foot wrong except for his age being so much older and his funny eye and his disappearing trick and the fact he wouldn’t touch her. He’d kept her locked up in that house of his in his little mad world of toy wife he never fucked and bomb that wasn’t coming, hadn’t let her take his hand and say, Ray, love, talk to me. She’d stay another night and then she’d go back, and they could all sit down and have a good talk. They could have it out. No more lies. No more secrets from each other. No more fallout shelter either. He could have his shed and his lipstick, but she was reclaiming what was hers and that included the downstairs toilet.

She felt a hand on her shoulder, Monica, even more alluring in the rain, if that were possible. She’d tied her bandana on again, she’d shrugged a coat over her magnificent self. Janet shuffled up on the log to make way for her.

“I can’t lose the girls,” cried Kate. She’d used up all the tissues Maureen had handed her.

“Why should you have to lose them,” said Janet.

“But he’s taken them.”

“They’re your girls, too. You’re their mum. You want to stand up to him.”

“How can I? He owns the house; I’ve got no income.”

“He’ll come back. Give him five minutes with a load of washing and he’ll be begging you.”

“What if I don’t want him back?”

Janet put her arm round Kate. “Wages for housework.”

“Ha.” Kate laughed like Janet had when Monica had said it to her. A cynicism that made her face twist. “Chance’d be a fine thing. Wages for housework? They couldn’t pay us enough. People say to me, what do you do, and I say I’m a mum and they say, oh, you don’t work then as if that’s nothing, even women, even those fucking highfliers from his office, those women who haven’t lost their figures or who leave their kids with nannies, that’s abandonment, leaving your kids to be brought up by a paid help. I’m fighting for our girls’ future; I’m fighting for an actual world for our girls to live in if they should be so lucky as to grow up.”

“What about your future,” said Monica, leaning forward. “Doesn’t your life matter? You got all you want ‘cos I sure haven’t. Why would I fight for the future when I got problems right now. We got to mobilise.”

“Monica says we should go on strike,” said Janet. Her fingers drifted onto Monica’s knee. Her body had a mind of its own, her hands did what they liked.

“My daughter-in-law calls it God’s work,” said Maureen.

“She’s brain washed,” said Monica.

“She’s a bitch,” replied Maureen and Kate laughed and immediately cried again. “Come on, pet,” Maureen rubbed her back. “He won’t last five minutes without you.”

“Leave him,” said Monica.

“I can’t.”

“But you want world peace? You want to save the world? How about saving yourself right now? You come out here waving your banner and then go home to the same tyranny as had made this place. They’re none of them good.”

“I want my girls back,” said Kate.

“I don’t think all men are bad,” said Janet.

Maureen fetched a box of vegetables from the kitchen tent. She shredded cabbage into a pot. “My Charlie was a good man.”

Janet went and got another knife. She sat a short plank of wood on her knee and chopped carrots. Kate fetched a bucket of water and threw in a load of potatoes. She sat beside Janet, scrubbing them with her fingers.

Monica lit a cigarette. “They’re all bad, even the good ones. They don’t care about us or our children. They care about themselves beginning, middle, end. Could a woman have done this,” she waved her arm at the fence, the squaddies who loitered. “You think any man gives a fuck about us; you’re dreaming.”

“Dreaming’s where change happens,” said Janet quietly.

“Thatcher’s a woman,” said Maureen.

“She really fucked you, didn’t she?” replied Monica.

