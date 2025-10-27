The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simone Senisin's avatar
Simone Senisin
14m

Oh no ... I chuckle ... why, nothing funny is happening ... a temporary relief .. a release will suffice in the interim. A distraction. 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture