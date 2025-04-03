So this was a blast…

What a generous, kind and thoughtful human being he is. I cannot begin to tell you how nervous I was and how I met with the opposite of all my fears; someone engaged and fascinating, someone up for giving an hour of their time. I guess it would have been weird if he hadn’t, if he’d said yes to the invite and then been uncommunicative, if the cofounder of Substack and Chief Writing Officer turned out to be in no way aligned with the spirit of this place, but you know how the brain works. Monkey mind. I felt going into it that I was doing again what I’ve been doing so much of lately and purely with the aim of my own growth, not this, my page on Substack, but my being. As Chloe reminded me, one day I will leave this name and face behind. I will stop being Eleanor and become someone else and so this fleeting life is all about development, as much as I can, and that means getting right out of my depth, taking risk.