The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simone Senisin's avatar
Simone Senisin
30m

Thank goodness for the pink adventure-escape camper. 🙏💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture