The Literary Obsessive

The Literary Obsessive

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ana Salote's avatar
Ana Salote
7h

What an extraordinary density of experience. I just wrote a poem about my Auntie Winnie who barely left her home village - highlight of the week, a trip to the coal bunker. The spectrum of human life. You have material for a dozen volumes of bio. At the end of almost every sentence I'm thinking stop, tell me more, let me graze.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Eleanor Anstruther and others
Tommy Swerdlow's avatar
Tommy Swerdlow
9h

you have a lot of energy! i was watching Paris Texas and paused it to read this. For real. That's some Vispanna shit, right there, ain't it EA?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eleanor Anstruther
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eleanor Anstruther
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture