Housekeeping: Today at 12pm PDT / 8pm BST I’ll be in conversation with Dr Dylan Shanahan supported by

, and

LIVE on the Substack App. Dylan has prerecorded a reading from his memoir,

. We’ll be listening to his chapter on Why We Matter, and following up with a series of questions that we’ve sent to Dylan ahead of time. The conversation will be free ranging, we’ll see where it takes us, and we’ll close with a few minutes of silence, an invitation to enter the contemplative space of meditation, a chance to just be in the company of each other. Please join us.

The Liberation of Being

Yesterday I went to Oxford and met with

. I woke this morning with these words in my head, her words, some of the best writing advice out there. She said, “You got to approach writing like a blue collar worker.” In my book, this nails it in terms of getting the writer in the seat and turning up to do the work. It’s a job. I’d been thinking about this as I travelled cross country on a rail network that, due to a car hitting a bridge somewhere between Guildford and Reading, had been completely derailed and sent me via Woking and Basingstoke. In the waiting rooms of both stations I typed as if my pay packet depended on it.

said the voice in my head.

. And I did. With 30,000 words left in the tank and a self-imposed deadline of June 30th I found that push through which renders the critic silent. She, the critic, can have her day on first edit. But right now she is not helpful. I’ve sent her to play outside. Words are hitting the page.

Imagine you were contracted to deliver,Just get on with it

I was late, Julie was late, we met at the Ashmolean and oh what joy, another Substack friend made flesh and blood. That same uncanny feeling of familiarity. As we share writing on here, an intimacy is formed which blooms with immediate effect when face to face. We only had an hour, but it was worth it. Are you reading her serialised fiction? Here it is:

We said goodbye, I waited for Tor in the sun and then there she was, my old friend who has been my partner in this publishing life for so long; our debuts came out within a year of each other, it was Tor who got me out of the kitchen and into this writing life proper. She wrote A Thousand Paper Birds. You can buy it.

A Thousand Paper Birds

We went for lunch. We chewed the fat and lean of our writing lives. We walked the streets of Oxford, she, my comically reluctant tour guide, throwing out facts of a place she has grown to love. Blackwalls book shop that is some kind of heaven. The garden where Alice played. The door that is the wardrobe to Narnia complete with Aslan and Mr Tumnus, the lamp post where Lucy waits . Oxford gave its best and prettiest smile, I felt the old tug of a life missed, how much better everything would have been if I’d gone here followed quickly by the knowledge that the mountain it takes to climb to win a place is nothing to the mountain graduates must climb to get over the sense of entitlement from being here that would lock into your bones and likely ruin your life. We walked along the river and talked of literary gossip. We parted on a sunny street corner thronged with tourists. She is writing. I am writing. That is all there is.

Eleanor