It was my birthday yesterday. 54. Pretty good. I feel pretty good. There’s plenty I want to achieve in this life - to win The Booker, to write my fill of novels - there are marks I want to hit which have a feeling to them rather than a name, a sense of having completed the tasks I set out for when I landed. They are work oriented and I feel I started late; the first 15 years of my adult life was spent gallivanting, exploring and running away, and I’m always in a hurry, fired out of the starting blocks at pace. And then there are the internal world progresses which matter more, the development of my soul, the learning of my spirit, the last few days have been about that.