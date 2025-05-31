Friday on Portobello and friends can be reliably found at a café up from Golborne, the north end, friends that I’ve known for twenty years that I used to see much more of when I lived here. Artists, all of them; performers, writers, painters, sculptors. We caught up, an exchange of how we are that covered the last few months; tragedy and travel, graduation and books. H is waiting on an agent. Dick & Lee are doing Glastonbury again. Dick is taking bingo to the peer and learning puppetry and Lee has built wandering whelks out of wicker do decry river and sea pollution. We exchanged a cross-pollination feeling between GLP and artistry, their campaign and Lee’s performance, there’s something there to be made use of but I’m not sure what. I’m going to let it percolate in my mind.

Lee Carter Fire Starter