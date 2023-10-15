Link to previous chapter

“What time are we supposed to be there?” Scott shouted up the stairs.

She’d got home at six with Freddy covered in mud, a trophy in his hands, her arms full of homework and sports bag and water bottle, she’d kicked the car door shut with such force she’d left a dent in it.

“I’m coming.” He knew perfectly well what time. It was his way of pointing out they were late. She picked up a flowery smock and held it against her. Too flimsy. She tried on a wrap dress for the third time took it off and threw it on the floor.

“Barbara’s here. We have to go.”

Into the uncomfortable Land Rover, she brushed pine needles from the seat, gripped the dashboard with one hand and slammed the door with the other. Her crappy white jeans were already covered in saw dust, her tunic made her arms look like hams, and her cardigan was crumpled on her lap.

“Don’t slam it.” He always had to remind her. She always forgot. He put the engine into gear. She didn’t bother wrestling with the seatbelt, it was a strap with no give, designed in South Africa when they were considered unnecessary. He never did his up either. He used to run over-lands from Cape Town to Cairo, the back full of travellers, the roof loaded with tents but retrained as a tree surgeon and moved to West Sussex. Her first view of him had been of his legs dangling from a branch in her mother’s garden. He’d told her the bone rattle had got to him. She used to think it was romantic.

“Did you remember the bottle?”

Freddy hadn’t needed one in years. “He’ll eat your lasagna.”

“Of wine.”

She looked pointlessly in the back, at the harness and chainsaw, the petrol cans, his steel-capped boots, then between her feet and in her bag. At the junction he veered into the BP garage, screeched to a halt, got out and slammed the door. It was all right for him to do it, apparently. She watched him cross the forecourt and stride into the brightly lit interior. He glanced in her direction once, not at her, but casually as if idling the time.

A bottle of Jacobs Creek on her lap, they set off again.

She held the neck. “I’m thinking of doing the play.”

He veered right onto the road to Tillington.

“Scott?”

“I heard you.”

“What do you think?”

“Do what you want.”

“But do you want me to do it?” She felt like she was talking to an angry, petulant child with good hair and an accent that drove women crazy. She used to make him say owl and mirror for a laugh. He said he’d picked Midhurst out with a pin, anything but the crowded world of Northern Ireland. She suspected he liked being different.

“You’ll have to audition.”

“Don’t be a shit.”

“I’m just saying.”

“You’re just saying there are two parts left and you don’t want me to do either of them.”

“Which one are you thinking of doing?”

“Your wife, obviously. I’m not going to be Brian’s wife.”

“I’d rather not play your husband on stage as well as off.”

“You are my husband. I thought it might be good for us.”

The way he laughed made Tessa hate him.

*

Ros’ brother owned the Rectory, converted from pokey to large. The drive was crowded with Range Rovers, Hondas, Audis and Mitsubishis, Peter’s Porsche was hemmed into a corner of gravel. The noise of the party spilled out through the open front door.

“Scotty!” Ros, a martini in one hand, a Marlboro in the other, put her arms around Scott’s neck. “Darling,” she waved the cigarette hand at Tessa. They followed her perfectly tight arse through the rectory kitchen where vicar’s wives had felt shut in, but which now stretched from front to back with large glass doors to a garden that had grown like the house to double that after Peter bought the fields next door. On the terrace the complete collection of Midhurst society stood about in groups. Tessa wasn’t sure if she should turn over the drinks table or take the glass of Chablis Peter offered her and ask him how his summer was.

“Oh, Christ, you know,” Peter kissed her on both cheeks. “Usual bloody bore. Scotto! Jim Beam.” He handed Scott a glass and they headed off to the rugby dads who stood around the cooling barbecue, the last few chicken drumsticks, one lonely burger on a plate.

Tessa found Clare amongst the mums, the women with whom she’d been through childbirth and nursery, birthday parties and cystitis. “Hey.”

“Hey. You look great.” Clare kissed her.

Tessa took the lighter from Clare. Her skin felt too thin, her head too high. They were talking about Diane’s kitchen.

“So practical.”

“But will it work with a ground-source heat pump?”

“Apparently you have to change the pipes.”

Their faces had a sheen like wax. Their mouths were disturbing. Tessa saw Diane bearing down on another group who’d been in Midhurst long enough to have given up comparing houses. Perhaps, thought Tessa, she too would be happier when she was old. She left Clare’s side and met Diane on the lawn.

“Tessy,” she kissed Tessa’s cheek. A tray of cupcakes in one hand, a bottle in the other, she offered both. “Top up or food?”

Over on the bench by the willow tree, Scott had got talking to Brian.

“Here she is,” said Brian.

Tessa’s mouth was full. She held up her glass in greeting.

“Come and sit.” He patted three inches of bench.

He always appeared to Tessa as if there were two of him, one squashed inside the other. The outer wore tweed and had a firm gut, the inner had something of the killer to it. He’d fought in the second Iraq war and whenever she looked at him, all she could think was Abu Ghraib. He’d been a farmer for the last fifteen years. He supplied Cowdray farm shop with beef.

“How’s the play?”

“Scott tells me I’ve stolen his baby-sitter. Thought he was talking about you!”

“Barbara’s agreed to be Mrs. Bradman,” said Scott.

“Still searching for my Elvira though. You’d think they’d be queuing up.”

“I was thinking of auditioning.”

“Tessa!” Brian spilled his beer. “I didn’t know it was your thing. We’d love to have you.”

“It’s not her thing,” said Scott.

“Now, now,” Brian patted Scott’s knee.

“What’s going on?” said Clare, joining them.

“Tessa’s going to be in the play.”

“I didn’t say I was going to be in it.”

“Oh, thank god.” Clare raised her glass.

“I said I’d audition.”

“You won’t need to audition,” said Brian.

“That’s what I said,” said Clare. She reclaimed her lighter from Tessa’s back pocket.

“It should be Ros doing it,” said Tessa.

“She won’t do it,” said Clare.

“Have you asked her?” said Scott.

“She’s a professional,” said Tessa.

“It’s only am-dram,” said Scott.

“Now, look here,” said Brian, “let’s be straight. It may only be am-dram, but we do like to take it seriously.”

Clare closed her eyes and Scott laughed.

“Oi, oi everyone,” Ros came wheeling over and shoved herself between Scott and Brian, making them shuffle up. Scott turned at an angle and stretched his arm along the back of the bench.

“Scott wants you to be his wife,” said Tessa.

“I say,” said Ros, squirming against him.

“Elvira,” added Tessa.

“Oh, don’t be stupid. Me and Clare just spent the whole of bloody lunch trying to persuade Tess to do it. Christ you two are big. I can’t breathe. Somebody help me up.” She stuck her arms and legs out like a child. Clare looked for somewhere to put her drink.

“They trying to get you in the play?” said Peter, arriving amongst them and pulling Ros to her feet. “You know she’ll take over.”

“Of course I won’t,” said Ros. “Anyway, they don’t need me.”

“Yes we do,” said Scott.

“She’ll act you off the stage,” said Peter, handing Brian another beer.

“Exactly,” said Scott. “It’d be stupid to have Tess do it. We’re already married. We need a bit of fizz.”

“Are there a lot of lines?” said Tessa.

“It’s the lead,” said Scott, rubbing his face.

“You’ll be fine,” said Brian.

“All you need is chemistry,” said Ros.

“Exactly,” said Scott.

*

Tessa didn’t remember going to bed, but she remembered waking at two-seventeen, three forty-six and almost five when she crept away from a sleeping Scott and lay in the bath watching the slow seep of water drench the wall from a leak in the roof. When it was light and Freddy had stirred, asked for Cheerios, been settled in front of his PlayStation, she made Scott a cup of coffee.

“I was thinking about the kitchen.” She sat on the bed.

“Not now, Tess.”

“I was thinking about moving the cooker.”

“We already made a decision.”

“But did you see Diane’s cupboards?”

“Their kitchen’s twice the size.” He took the cup from her. His hair stuck out at angles and his eyes were sleepy.

“I could put in an island.”

“We won’t have any space.”

“And underfloor heating.”

He pushed off the covers. A waft of warmth and stale sweat came with him.

“Why don’t you want me to do the play?”

“Fred,” he knocked on Freddy’s door.

“He’s downstairs.” Tessa followed him to the bathroom, his broad back, the scar where a tent pole had glanced through his skin, hit his shoulder blade, left a rivulet of tissue that she’d traced with her finger on the night they’d first had sex. So long ago, a tenderness lost. When had he stopped touching her? He left his cup on the bathroom windowsill and lifted the lid on the loo. His piss stank of beer and salt.

“Do you think Ros is better looking than me?”

“For fuck’s sake, Tess.”

“Is that why you want her to do the play?”

“I want her to do it because she’s good.” He turned on the shower.

“And I’m not?” She flushed the loo.

“She’s a professional.”

“It’s only am-dram.”

“Then you fucking do it. I’m not standing in your way. Brian said you’ve got the part; Ros doesn’t want it. Maybe I won’t do it. Maybe I’ll tell Brian to cast someone else as Charles.”

But he was standing in her way. He was blocking the light and preventing her from breathing. He stepped out of his pants and left them crotch up on the floor.

“I won’t to do it if you’re not doing it.”

“Fine.”

“Don’t go thinking she fancies you.”

“I don’t.”

“But you think I’m not good enough.”

“I never said that.” He pushed past her to the airing cupboard.

“You said there were a lot of lines.”

“Are there no fucking towels.”

She handed him Freddy’s Donald Duck swimming towel. “She’d do it if you persuaded her.”

“Please Ros, not now.”

“You called me Ros.”

“I meant Tessa. Tessa, Jesus.”

“You said Ros.” She took a step forward as he slid open the shower, but he shut it in her face.

*

He took Freddy to rugby practice. The house was quiet. Pick up wet towels and pull out clean washing and get out the ironing board and change her mind and leave everything stranded in the hall. Every time she was about to ring the builder, she remembered it was Sunday. Every time she looked at the washing it was too much, so she got a hammer from the toolbox instead.

The dividing wall to the playroom was thinner than she’d expected, the hammer went straight through. The sitting room could be a problem. She tried hitting a space under the cupboard which stored plates and mugs, she turned the hammer sideways to get a good shot, but it bounced, almost hitting her in the face, and where she’d struck there was hardly a dent. Maybe if she took the cupboard off the wall, she could get a proper shot. She unscrewed the door. The mugs and plates, she put on the table. She should have done this years ago; the shelves were a fucking mess, dusty and stained. If she took the whole thing off and took it outside, she could spray it with the hose.

It was heavier than expected and as the last screw loosened, it tipped sideways and fell forwards almost knocking her over. She had to let go otherwise her back would have broken. It crashed onto the counter, sending Cheerios scattering, and fell to the floor almost hitting her toes. Her shin was grazed; she saw a trickle of blood but there wasn’t much pain, hardly any, just a graze and a trickle, and a splintered cupboard on the floor showing layers of dust on its top; a dust that no one got to. Tessa put the screwdriver down and went up to the bathroom. The shower cubicle needed cleaning. The cheap concertina doors which Scott had slammed had mould growing up the inside. She kicked a panel and broke it.

There are eddies in a house, on a windowsill, a dressing table, just outside a door where things collect. Tessa found herself moving with this current, from bathroom to bedroom to landing, being curled amongst hair clips and coins, a sock in a doorway, a plastic sword left poking through bannisters. She could almost close her eyes and be carried with it, its force was so strong. It lifted her from hall to waterfall of stairs, it moved her gracefully as if swirled and danced, no longer in charge, had she ever been. Music played incessantly, songs of childhood that spoke of how things ought to be. She was beautiful. She was cared for. When she opened her eyes, she’d landed by the fridge. Somebody had smashed up the kitchen, so Tessa went shopping.

