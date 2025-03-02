Jacobi rang from Yerevan yesterday, he’d been out to a rave the night before, the door-doof in his blood, like mother like son. It’s taken him a year to find the scene in Armenia, but he’s found it now; the first time, a story in a phone call which should have chilled my blood but actually made me proud: I asked this guy in a bar where the party was and he said “I’ll take you.” He drove me out of the city to this disused soviet factory, pulled back the curtain and there it was, a full on rave, it was amazing, mum. And I bet that’s true, I bet it was amazing.