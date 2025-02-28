It’s, Don’t buy anything online Day, did you know that? And last night I went to a screening of 2073. The timing feels both massively too late and apt. Don’t buy anything on line today. Do you remember how in the old days we made lists and waited and went to the shops? Do you remember life before Amazon? Even before Asif Kapadia’s superb cross-hatch film where fact meets fiction meets fact, an imagined future extrapolated from today which doesn’t feel in the least fictional, I’d committed to ending reliance on next day delivery, the easy push button economy that puts money in the pockets of a guy who doesn’t give a shit. Today I will cancel my account. Fuck ‘em. And yes, there are others. Watch the film and don’t buy anything on line today. Hilariously he couldn’t get funding so funded it himself, and couldn’t get distribution until it proved a money spinner and now hey presto it’s available on those very platforms.

Afterwards there was a Q&A with Asif,

and Jolyon Maugham. I’m chair of the Development Board, it was a Good Law Project event and yes I cried at the sight of

We talked about responses to the film, the process of overwhelm followed by action. Each of you reading this can take one action today. Take that action.

At the dinner afterwards I sat between two fantastically engaged people, one of whom reported on the many, many good people they knew in their position, people who cared, who with their resources are doing incredible things. And another reported from within tech world, a whistle blowing and a getting out.

So there are rays of light.

This post is not behind a paywall because I want you all to read it.

Watch 2073. Share it far and wide. Get it into schools.

And don’t buy anything online today.

Eleanor