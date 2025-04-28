Housekeeping:

and I will be LIVE at 2pm UK time today. It’ll be a pretty free flowing conversation, it’s nice to check in with each other about how it’s all going, and we’ll be touching on our very different approaches to serialisation, too. If that sounds like your jam, look out for the widget that says we’re live, and join us. The recording will be available afterwards for free, so there’s always that if you miss it and wish you hadn't.