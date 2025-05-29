Photo by FlyD on Unsplash

I’ve done exactly what I advise writers not to do. I’ve gone back to the beginning before I’ve nailed the end. But sometimes that’s all there is, a decision made somewhere in the last 50,000 words so slight it was unnoticeable at the time but which now has me miles off course. Which ironically is what the novel’s about. I can’t find her. And she can’t find herself. I am living the problem of the book. So I’ve gone back to the beginning. At least now I’m more familiar with the material, I’ve got a better over view, I can see what I’m chasing even though it’s not clear, even though it won’t be wholly clear until I’m holding it in my hands.