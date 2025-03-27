It’s a muscle, fiction writing - writing itself but specifically the fitness to invent, which when we get down to it I know is not really invention but pulling something out of one reality and into another. I’ve been away from my desk for a week and first day back is always hard. I’ve forgotten how to do it. I’ve lost my thread. I can’t remember where I was. When I read over the last chapter I don’t know who wrote it, I can’t fathom it was me, how did I do that?