I watched The Social Dilemma last night, hashtag better late than never, I know, but there it is, when it first came out I didn’t dare. My children were twelve, they were bang in the catchment area of Reddit, Jacobi particularly, was hooked and scrolling and it was scaring the shit out of me. So I did what any decent parent does when faced with the overwhelming challenge of taking their children’s phones away from them and looked the other way.