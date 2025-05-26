A massage by a blind man, large and hay feverish, kind of heart and firm of hand; I asked him what he could see in his head, he’d been sightless since birth, his mother given a medicine which attacked his formation in utero, but I think the question landed wrong. He told me he could see shapes, not faces, his mind was good, he had a daughter. Thanks google translate for helping me insult him. His eyes were a brilliant blue smeared white and the irises risen as if a double moon was always in the sky. I wondered so many things I couldn’t ask for not speaking Armenian. He said he had seeing hands.